XRP Tests $2.70 Today as Whales Buy $560M Before Nov 1

XRP price news: Bulls test $2.70 resistance ahead of a key Nov 1 OCC bank license decision On-chain data shows XRP whales accumulated over $560 million worth of tokens in the past week Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan predicts the upcoming XRP ETF could hit $1 billion in AUM within months Anticipation is building around Ripple's ETF approvals and its pending U.S. banking license. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan expects the upcoming spot XRP ETF to be a significant success. He believes the fund could reach a billion dollars in assets within months, arguing that skeptics underestimate the XRP community's strength. Meanwhile, the price of XRP trades at $2.58, with trading volume soaring 11.32% in the past 24 hours. The altcoin's market cap stands at a massive $155 billion, down more than 10% in the last 30 days. Related: XRP Eyes $2.80 Confirmation Today As Ripple Utility Remains Front And Center Analysts See a $1B XRP ETF and Whales Are Buying Hougan stated that ETF inflows are not driven by overall crypto sentiment but by dedicated investor communities and XRP's following is among the most loyal in the industry. Many underestimate XRP due to lingering skepticism in the broader crypto space, yet it continues to attract significant attention from investors ready to deploy capital, he added. Bloomberg's Eric Balchunas noted that 20 XRP ETF filings are currently pending with the SEC. ETF analyst Nate Geraci shared this confidence, indicating that the XRP community's enthusiasm will likely lead to inflows far exceeding early expectations. The Nov 1 Banking License Deadline Ripple's pursuit of a US-chartered banking license is also adding to the excitement around XRP. The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) is set to conclude its 120-day review period on November 1. A successful outcome could allow Ripple to expand…