XRP: The Most Attacked Crypto That Keeps Getting Free Marketing

By: CoinPedia
2025/08/27 18:30
Digital Wealth Partners Raises $200M in XRP to Boost Investment Funds

XRP sits in a unique spot in the crypto world. Despite being the third-largest crypto by market cap at around $180 billion, it remains one of the most criticized assets in the industry. From Bitcoin maximalists to Ethereum and Solana advocates and now even Chainlink supporters, XRP has been under nonstop attack. 

Top experts argue that nonstop criticism is actually boosting Ripple’s visibility, giving the token stronger engagement than many rivals.

Free Marketing Through Controversy

ETF Expert and ETF Store President Nate Geraci highlighted the irony, pointing out that despite the hate, XRP is bigger than BlackRock. 

Stepping forward to clear the air, Crypto investor Paul Barron explained why XRP’s position is so unique. According to him, constant attacks from Bitcoin maximalists, Ethereum supporters, or even Solana fans don’t hurt XRP, they actually make it stronger. 

Barron added that this hate is actually “free marketing,” as every jab against XRP keeps the token in the spotlight. He even called this effect an “inverse sentiment engine,” where negativity creates more visibility instead of less.

Community Power vs. Online Attacks

Crypto lawyer Bill Morgan added another twist. He noted that even Chainlink supporters have recently joined in attacking XRP, XRPL, and its community. But instead of silencing XRP’s voice, these attacks have fueled its passionate community. Every insult only activates stronger engagement, keeping XRP’s presence alive in every debate.

While Morgan admitted that some criticisms do raise valid questions that XRP advocates need to address. 

While online hate works in XRP’s favor, its biggest challenge was on the court for a long time. The legal battle between Ripple Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is finally over. 

On August 22, 2025, the Second Circuit Court of Appeals approved a joint agreement to dismiss all appeals and close the case.

As part of the settlement, Ripple will pay a $125 million civil penalty. This fine covers institutional XRP sales that the court classified as unregistered securities offerings.

