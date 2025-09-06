XRP To Surpass Bitcoin? Pundit Reveals What Will Drive The Takeover

The debate over whether XRP could surpass Bitcoin has gained intensity in this cycle, and many analysts and commentators have weighed in on the possibility. A recent video posted on X by crypto analyst and commentator CryptoSensei touched on this discussion, where he made the bold claim that developments in interoperability, regulation, and tokenized real-world assets could eventually put XRP ahead of Bitcoin.

The Pundit’s Claim: XRP In Front Of Bitcoin

Although Bitcoin is currently the largest cryptocurrency, XRP’s positioning this cycle has increased discussions of a shift in dominance. Interestingly, XRP has overtaken many cryptocurrencies in the past few months and is now on the heels of Ethereum in terms of market cap.

In his video, CryptoSensei focused on the broader trajectory of blockchain adoption over the next decade, which is going to include the integration of real-world assets like stocks, bonds, derivatives, and real estate into digital systems. He noted that only a small fraction of these markets are currently on-chain, and he predicted that this figure will perhaps rise just five to ten percent in the next ten years. The pace of this growth will be determined by global regulatory cooperation, where working groups from the G7 and G20 align laws to allow value to move seamlessly across borders.

Interoperability of blockchains would be essential in this process. As such, CryptoSensei highlighted the role of companies like Chainlink, Ripple, and others that are connecting real-world assets to blockchain platforms, and he specifically called out XRP as having the potential to rise to the top. “Obviously, we would love to see XRP number one in front of Bitcoin,” he said, adding that the combination of regulation, interoperability, and tokenization could make this outcome possible.

The Altcoin To Surpass Bitcoin?

Ripple and its cryptocurrency XRP have long been recognized for their strong ties with banks, payment providers, and financial institutions worldwide. According to Ripple, XRP was designed with a focus on real-world utility in cross-border payments and settlement.

This institutional integration distinguishes XRP from Bitcoin, and many analysts have argued adoption by financial institutions is the only way XRP can beat Bitcoin to become the number one cryptocurrency. Crypto analyst BarriC suggested that the adoption of XRP by institutions could see its price settle well above $1,000.

Another important factor that might cause XRP to overtake Bitcoin lies in the growing use of the XRP Ledger for tokenization. Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization has grown massively in the past few weeks on the XRP Ledger, with the network growing as the platform for creating and managing tokenized assets.

Tokenization of real-world assets is viewed by many as one of the largest growth opportunities for blockchain technology, with trillions of dollars in value expected to migrate on-chain in the next few decades. This will undoubtedly bode well for the XRP price if the XRP Ledger can capitalize well on the tokenization trend.

Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/xrp-news/xrp-to-surpass-bitcoin/