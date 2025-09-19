The post XRP Tops Traders’ Picks as $5B Rally Sparks Momentum Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Futures See Speculative Capital Rotation as Traders Seek Short-Term Momentum According to market analyst Degen, speculative capital has rotated sharply into XRP futures this week, marking a notable shift in trader positioning across the digital asset market.  As Bitcoin consolidates near recent highs and Solana experiences selling pressure, Ripple’s native token has emerged as the preferred choice for traders seeking leveraged short-term opportunities. The analyst pointed out, “This trend is evidenced by rising open interest for XRP perpetual swaps simultaneously with declines in Bitcoin and SOL contracts, suggesting XRP became the preferred vehicle for traders seeking short-term momentum.” Source: Degen Market data reveals a sharp shift in derivatives positioning whereby open interest in Bitcoin and Solana futures is falling as traders retreat, while XRP perpetual swaps surge, signaling a strong influx of speculative capital. This shift underscores the rotational flow of capital in crypto, as traders chase momentum across tokens.  With Bitcoin stuck in consolidation and Solana losing steam, XRP has emerged as the preferred vehicle for leveraged bets. Surging open interest in XRP futures signals intensifying speculative activity, fueling the potential for sharp rallies as well as swift corrections, depending on sentiment. This development comes at a pivotal moment for XRP. Ripple remains relevant as both a payments-focused blockchain and a highly liquid trading asset, while recent legal clarity in the U.S. has bolstered market confidence.  Though long-term investors remain cautious, rising futures activity shows momentum traders are seizing on XRP’s volatility as a near-term opportunity. Therefore, rising XRP futures open interest highlights its growing appeal as a tactical play in crypto derivatives. Continued momentum could drive heightened short-term volatility as leveraged traders push prices further. XRP Surges as First U.S. Spot ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP Launch According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP extended its rally on September… The post XRP Tops Traders’ Picks as $5B Rally Sparks Momentum Surge appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Futures See Speculative Capital Rotation as Traders Seek Short-Term Momentum According to market analyst Degen, speculative capital has rotated sharply into XRP futures this week, marking a notable shift in trader positioning across the digital asset market.  As Bitcoin consolidates near recent highs and Solana experiences selling pressure, Ripple’s native token has emerged as the preferred choice for traders seeking leveraged short-term opportunities. The analyst pointed out, “This trend is evidenced by rising open interest for XRP perpetual swaps simultaneously with declines in Bitcoin and SOL contracts, suggesting XRP became the preferred vehicle for traders seeking short-term momentum.” Source: Degen Market data reveals a sharp shift in derivatives positioning whereby open interest in Bitcoin and Solana futures is falling as traders retreat, while XRP perpetual swaps surge, signaling a strong influx of speculative capital. This shift underscores the rotational flow of capital in crypto, as traders chase momentum across tokens.  With Bitcoin stuck in consolidation and Solana losing steam, XRP has emerged as the preferred vehicle for leveraged bets. Surging open interest in XRP futures signals intensifying speculative activity, fueling the potential for sharp rallies as well as swift corrections, depending on sentiment. This development comes at a pivotal moment for XRP. Ripple remains relevant as both a payments-focused blockchain and a highly liquid trading asset, while recent legal clarity in the U.S. has bolstered market confidence.  Though long-term investors remain cautious, rising futures activity shows momentum traders are seizing on XRP’s volatility as a near-term opportunity. Therefore, rising XRP futures open interest highlights its growing appeal as a tactical play in crypto derivatives. Continued momentum could drive heightened short-term volatility as leveraged traders push prices further. XRP Surges as First U.S. Spot ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP Launch According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP extended its rally on September…

XRP Tops Traders’ Picks as $5B Rally Sparks Momentum Surge

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 18:33
NEAR
NEAR$3.106-3.77%
Union
U$0.014073-4.06%
Solana
SOL$238.56-2.71%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04395-6.32%
XRP
XRP$2.9915-1.87%

XRP Futures See Speculative Capital Rotation as Traders Seek Short-Term Momentum

According to market analyst Degen, speculative capital has rotated sharply into XRP futures this week, marking a notable shift in trader positioning across the digital asset market. 

As Bitcoin consolidates near recent highs and Solana experiences selling pressure, Ripple’s native token has emerged as the preferred choice for traders seeking leveraged short-term opportunities.

The analyst pointed out, “This trend is evidenced by rising open interest for XRP perpetual swaps simultaneously with declines in Bitcoin and SOL contracts, suggesting XRP became the preferred vehicle for traders seeking short-term momentum.”

Source: Degen

Market data reveals a sharp shift in derivatives positioning whereby open interest in Bitcoin and Solana futures is falling as traders retreat, while XRP perpetual swaps surge, signaling a strong influx of speculative capital.

This shift underscores the rotational flow of capital in crypto, as traders chase momentum across tokens. 

With Bitcoin stuck in consolidation and Solana losing steam, XRP has emerged as the preferred vehicle for leveraged bets. Surging open interest in XRP futures signals intensifying speculative activity, fueling the potential for sharp rallies as well as swift corrections, depending on sentiment.

This development comes at a pivotal moment for XRP. Ripple remains relevant as both a payments-focused blockchain and a highly liquid trading asset, while recent legal clarity in the U.S. has bolstered market confidence. 

Though long-term investors remain cautious, rising futures activity shows momentum traders are seizing on XRP’s volatility as a near-term opportunity.

Therefore, rising XRP futures open interest highlights its growing appeal as a tactical play in crypto derivatives. Continued momentum could drive heightened short-term volatility as leveraged traders push prices further.

XRP Surges as First U.S. Spot ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP Launch

According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP extended its rally on September 18, adding more than $5 billion in market value in less than 24 hours. The token’s price soared to $3.13, driving its market capitalization from $180.47 billion to $185.79 billion at the time of publication. 

The sharp increase coincided with a landmark development in the U.S. crypto market: the launch of the first-ever spot Dogecoin and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by investment firm REX-Osprey.

The launch of these ETFs is a milestone for XRP, enhancing its legitimacy and accessibility. U.S. investors can now gain regulated exposure without directly holding the token, paving the way for broader participation, including institutional players previously deterred by regulatory and operational hurdles.

Analysts say the rally was no coincidence. ETF launches boosted demand for XRP, sparking speculative buying and short-term momentum. 

As Bitcoin consolidated and other altcoins saw mixed sentiment, capital flowed into XRP, driving a surge across spot and derivatives markets, resulting in one of the token’s strongest single-day gains this year.

While Dogecoin gained from the ETF launch, XRP dominated with a surge in market cap. For the broader crypto market, the dual spot ETFs mark a major step toward mainstream adoption, offering a transparent, investor-friendly alternative to futures-based products.

Therefore, XRP’s rally hinged on broader market trends and sustained ETF interest. While skeptics warn short-term hype may fade, supporters see regulated ETF access as a catalyst for new liquidity and stronger long-term positioning.

Conclusion

XRP’s dramatic surge yesterday underscores the growing influence of regulated investment products in the crypto market. The launch of the first U.S. spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin by REX-Osprey not only boosted market confidence but also opened the door for broader institutional and retail participation. 

This milestone highlights how strategic financial innovations can drive both short-term momentum and long-term adoption, positioning XRP as a key player in the evolving digital asset landscape.

On the other hand, the recent rotation of speculative capital into XRP futures highlights the token’s rising prominence as a short-term momentum play in the crypto market with increasing open interest signaling growing trader confidence.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11103/xrp-becomes-the-go-to-momentum-crypto-amid-5-b-wave

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

The Sandbox virtual world and gaming platform is pushing forward with its next big metaverse chapter, announcing the launch of Alpha Season 6 on September 24.  The nine-week campaign will spotlight a new partnership with Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, marking one of the platform’s most notable cultural tie-ins. Reportedly, experiences inspired by Cirque du Soleil’s Luzia and Mad Apple shows will headline the season. Players will also gain access to Cirque-themed Mannequin avatar collectibles, which can evolve into costumes based on real performers and unlock seasonal bonuses. In total, Season 6 will feature 25 experiences tied to well-knownContinue reading on DailyCoin.
RealLink
REAL$0.06333-2.19%
WELL3
WELL$0.0000705-1.53%
MAD
MAD$0.00000268-3.59%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 09:45
Share
SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/gensler-crypto-enforcement-defends-regulations/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017455-0.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/20 10:10
Share
Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

The post Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The third week of September has seen an uptick in broader crypto market participation, with renewed buying pressure lifting the global crypto market capitalization up 3% over the past seven days.  This rebound has not gone unnoticed by large investors, as whale activity shows increasing accumulation of select altcoins. Sponsored LINK, the native token of leading oracle network provider Chainlink, is one of the tokens crypto whales bought this week.  According to on-chain data from Santiment, during the period in review, whale addresses holding between 100,000 and 1 million LINK have acquired 2.5 million tokens valued at above $61 million at current market prices. LINK Supply Distribution. Source: Santiment As of this writing, LINK trades at $24.43. If whale accumulation persists, it could push the altcoin’s price toward $26.89, a high it last reached on August 23. LINK Price Analysis. Source: TradingView On the other hand, if demand falls, LINK’s price could reverse its trend and drop below $23.48. Sponsored Cronos (CRO) Cronos (CRO) has also emerged as a whale favorite this week, with large-holder activity spiking by 29% over the past seven days, according to Nansen data. CRO Whale Activity. Source: Nansen The uptick in accumulation signals renewed confidence among big-money players in the token. Sponsored If this wave of whale buying continues, it could provide the momentum needed to push CRO toward the $0.27 level.  CRO Price Analysis. Source: TradingView Conversely, if demand weakens, the token risks sliding back toward $0.19 in the near term. Toncoin (TON) TON’s recent price consolidation over the past few days has opened the door for accumulation by some crypto whales.  Sponsored According to on-chain data from Santiment, whale addresses holding between 1 million and 10 million TON tokens have increased their holdings by 5% during the week under review. TON Supply Distribution:…
NEAR
NEAR$3.109-3.50%
1
1$0.0108-1.87%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005194-2.73%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 10:51
Share

Trending News

More

The Sandbox Brings Cirque du Soleil Into Alpha Season 6

SEC’s Gensler Firm on Crypto Enforcement Regrets

Crypto Whales Accumulate LINK, CRO, and TON This Week

Here’s why Polygon price is at risk of a 25% plunge

Trump's confidante Steve Bannon says Scott Bessent should run both the Fed and Treasury