XRP Tops Traders’ Picks as $5B Rally Sparks Momentum Surge

XRP Futures See Speculative Capital Rotation as Traders Seek Short-Term Momentum

According to market analyst Degen, speculative capital has rotated sharply into XRP futures this week, marking a notable shift in trader positioning across the digital asset market.

As Bitcoin consolidates near recent highs and Solana experiences selling pressure, Ripple’s native token has emerged as the preferred choice for traders seeking leveraged short-term opportunities.

The analyst pointed out, “This trend is evidenced by rising open interest for XRP perpetual swaps simultaneously with declines in Bitcoin and SOL contracts, suggesting XRP became the preferred vehicle for traders seeking short-term momentum.”

Source: Degen

Market data reveals a sharp shift in derivatives positioning whereby open interest in Bitcoin and Solana futures is falling as traders retreat, while XRP perpetual swaps surge, signaling a strong influx of speculative capital.

This shift underscores the rotational flow of capital in crypto, as traders chase momentum across tokens.

With Bitcoin stuck in consolidation and Solana losing steam, XRP has emerged as the preferred vehicle for leveraged bets. Surging open interest in XRP futures signals intensifying speculative activity, fueling the potential for sharp rallies as well as swift corrections, depending on sentiment.

This development comes at a pivotal moment for XRP. Ripple remains relevant as both a payments-focused blockchain and a highly liquid trading asset, while recent legal clarity in the U.S. has bolstered market confidence.

Though long-term investors remain cautious, rising futures activity shows momentum traders are seizing on XRP’s volatility as a near-term opportunity.

Therefore, rising XRP futures open interest highlights its growing appeal as a tactical play in crypto derivatives. Continued momentum could drive heightened short-term volatility as leveraged traders push prices further.

XRP Surges as First U.S. Spot ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP Launch

According to CoinMarketCap data, XRP extended its rally on September 18, adding more than $5 billion in market value in less than 24 hours. The token’s price soared to $3.13, driving its market capitalization from $180.47 billion to $185.79 billion at the time of publication.

The sharp increase coincided with a landmark development in the U.S. crypto market: the launch of the first-ever spot Dogecoin and XRP exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by investment firm REX-Osprey.

The launch of these ETFs is a milestone for XRP, enhancing its legitimacy and accessibility. U.S. investors can now gain regulated exposure without directly holding the token, paving the way for broader participation, including institutional players previously deterred by regulatory and operational hurdles.

Analysts say the rally was no coincidence. ETF launches boosted demand for XRP, sparking speculative buying and short-term momentum.

As Bitcoin consolidated and other altcoins saw mixed sentiment, capital flowed into XRP, driving a surge across spot and derivatives markets, resulting in one of the token’s strongest single-day gains this year.

While Dogecoin gained from the ETF launch, XRP dominated with a surge in market cap. For the broader crypto market, the dual spot ETFs mark a major step toward mainstream adoption, offering a transparent, investor-friendly alternative to futures-based products.

Therefore, XRP’s rally hinged on broader market trends and sustained ETF interest. While skeptics warn short-term hype may fade, supporters see regulated ETF access as a catalyst for new liquidity and stronger long-term positioning.

Conclusion

XRP’s dramatic surge yesterday underscores the growing influence of regulated investment products in the crypto market. The launch of the first U.S. spot ETFs for XRP and Dogecoin by REX-Osprey not only boosted market confidence but also opened the door for broader institutional and retail participation.

This milestone highlights how strategic financial innovations can drive both short-term momentum and long-term adoption, positioning XRP as a key player in the evolving digital asset landscape.

On the other hand, the recent rotation of speculative capital into XRP futures highlights the token’s rising prominence as a short-term momentum play in the crypto market with increasing open interest signaling growing trader confidence.