XRP Trader Earns $11k/day: Top Mining Company Analyzes XRP Price Prediction

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 03:51
Frank, a financial analyst at GoldenMining, predicts that XRP’s future growth is tied to the expected tokenization of global assets by 2030. If only 8% of global assets are tokenized on the Ripple Ledger (XRPL), XRP’s price could soar to $48,657. This means that by 2030, 8% of global assets are expected to be tokenized—a market estimated to be approximately $45 trillion.

Frank said: “The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, which may increase market liquidity and bring the short-term target price of Ripple (XRP) to $6. However, the current price of XRP is around $2.81. Instead of waiting for the price to rise and earn passive income, it is better to take the initiative and turn passive into active, earning $11,000 every day through GoldenMining’s XRP contracts.”

How to Participate in Ripple (XRP) Contracts

1. Visit GoldenMining and register using your email address.

2. Sign the contract, and the mining machine will begin operating.

3. Receive earnings. Earnings will be calculated from the moment the contract is signed, and interest will be settled every 24 hours.

Popular Ripple (XRP) Contract Recommendations

$100 Investment – 2 Days – Daily Profit $4 – Total Profit: $100 + $8

(Daily Sign-in Rewards)

$1,500 Investment – 12 Days – Daily Profit $20.25 – Total Profit: $1,500 + $243

(AntminerL916G)

$6,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $87 – Total Profit: $6,000 + $2,610

(Elphapex DG Hydro1)

$9,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $139.5 – Total Profit: $9,000 + $4,185

(Elphapex DG2)

$12,500 Investment – 38 Days – Daily Profit $212.5 – Total Profit: $12,500 + $8,075

(Elphapex DG2+)

Investment: $33,000 – Duration: 43 days – Daily profit: $594 – Total profit: $33,000 + $25,542

(ANTSPACE MD5)

$500,000 Investment – 50 Days – Daily Profit$11,000 – Total Profit:$500,000+$550,000

(Elphapex DG1+)

Why Investors Choose GoldenMining

GoldenMining is headquartered in London and is legally registered in the UK, with all relevant legal documentation. Furthermore, user data is SSL-encrypted, and user funds are securely held by top-tier banks and insured by AIG.

GoldenMining Features

New users receive a $15 bonus upon registration, and $0.60 for daily sign-ins.

A dedicated team is on hand 24/7.

Multi-currency compatibility: Supports direct deposits and withdrawals of major cryptocurrencies such as XRP, BTC, DOGE, USDT, USDC, LTC, and BNB.

Zero barriers to entry: No hardware or complex configuration required. Both new and experienced users can easily get started with XRP mining.

Automatic daily earnings: Earnings are automatically calculated daily, with transparent details available for users to view at any time in the backend.

Green and efficient infrastructure: Deployed at global green energy bases, effectively reducing operating costs and promoting environmental protection.

Final Thoughts

Ripple is gaining optimism in the global financial sector. As a mining company centered on reliability, security, transparency, authority, stability, and principles, our mission is to provide a smooth investment experience and professional project management for all those interested in cryptocurrency mining. To enable every cryptocurrency enthusiast to realize asset appreciation.

For more information, please visit GoldenMining’s official website: 

https://goldenmining.cc

Or contact us via email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-trader-earns-11k-day-top-mining-company-analyzes-xrp-price-prediction/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
