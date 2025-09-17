XRP treasury firm VivoPower says its latest buy will effectively be at 65% discount via mining swaps

By: Coinstats
2025/09/17 04:23
VivoPower said its mining arm, Caret Digital, will expand its fleet with "bulk" discounts and swap mined tokens into XRP.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
