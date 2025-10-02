ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
VivoPower raised $19M in equity to bolster its XRP treasury and diversify its digital assets strategy. The company intends to scale up Caret Digital mining operations and convert mined assets directly into XRP. VivoPower International PLC has advanced its digital asset strategy by securing $19 million through an equity offering. The Nasdaq-traded firm sold shares [...]]]>VivoPower raised $19M in equity to bolster its XRP treasury and diversify its digital assets strategy. The company intends to scale up Caret Digital mining operations and convert mined assets directly into XRP. VivoPower International PLC has advanced its digital asset strategy by securing $19 million through an equity offering. The Nasdaq-traded firm sold shares [...]]]>

XRP Treasury Firm VivoPower Secures $19M Equity Raise at $6.05/Share

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/02 17:16
XRP
XRP$2.2993-5.02%
  • VivoPower raised $19M in equity to bolster its XRP treasury and diversify its digital assets strategy.
  • The company intends to scale up Caret Digital mining operations and convert mined assets directly into XRP.

VivoPower International PLC has advanced its digital asset strategy by securing $19 million through an equity offering. The Nasdaq-traded firm sold shares at $6.05 apiece, which was higher than its previous market close. The funds are used to increase its holdings of XRP, a token that now serves as a foundation for the company’s treasury model.

The recent addition comes after His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud led a $50 million Regulation S offering for VivoPower. The offering was made pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-287060), which was declared effective by the SEC on May 27, 2025. 

The offering was registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was backed by a final prospectus. It follows the company’s earlier fund-raising activities, which included a Regulation S offering from non-U.S. investors. The capital injection sets the company up to speed up its transition to digital asset integration.

VivoPower has made a persistent emphasis on XRP in its financial planning. Its mining unit, Caret Digital, is scaling up mining operations using new rigs and plans to convert mined assets directly to XRP. This model locks in the cryptocurrency at favorable rates at the time of market, and integrates it into the company’s wider liquidity strategy.

Partnerships have also helped to strengthen the approach. The firm has partnered with Doppler Finance to distribute $30 million of XRP in structured treasury yield programs. The collaboration has a potential expansion to $200 million, signaling confidence in institutional-grade strategies involving the token.

Corporate and Institutional Interest Builds

VivoPower is not alone in its target of corporate holdings for XRP. Thumzup Media, a company with ties to Trump-aligned investors, recently added allocations to its treasury in XRP and other tokens. The move follows a trend of US companies looking to set up large on-chain reserves.

In Asia, Japanese gaming and blockchain group Gumi confirmed a 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) purchase of XRP. Backed by its partnership with SBI Holdings, the investment aims to strengthen Gumi’s position in the financial services and digital infrastructure sectors.

Institutional buying has also led to speculation. A French financial insider with close connections to the industry has purchased 17.5 million XRP in a single trade worth $49 million. VivoPower’s $19 million equity raise comes on the heels of a bigger $121 million private placement earlier this year led by Saudi royal investor Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud.

XRP Market Performance Strengthens

XRP recorded a strong uptrend, surging more than 4% to trade at $2.94 at the time of writing. The daily trading volume increased by almost 29% to $6.5 billion, indicating the growth of market activity.

  

The token fluctuated between a low of $2.82 and a high of $2.99 in the last 24 hours, demonstrating both volatility and demand. On a larger timeframe, XRP has risen 2.3% over the past week and nearly 7% over the monthly timeframe, which further highlights the ongoing strength of its market performance outlook.

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

As crypto trading grows more volatile, investors are turning to stable, hands-free options like 8HoursMining’s “hold-to-mine” model for steady digital asset growth without daily market stress. #sponsored
Moonveil
MORE$0.007084-18.03%
FreeRossDAO
FREE$0.00011225-9.54%
Wink
LIKE$0.004743-5.36%
Share
Crypto.news2025/11/04 21:21
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.006517-5.30%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Recently, as Astar Network founder Sota Watanabe visited China, PANews met with him for an exclusive interview. Sota shared his personal experiences and the development journey of the Astar project, revealing details about the eagerly anticipated "Sony Chain."
Meteora
MET$0.1647-7.98%
Major
MAJOR$0.0988-4.58%
Share
PANews2024/06/21 11:30

Trending News

More

8HoursMining: The modern engine for sustainable passive income

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Exclusive Interview with Astar Founder: Sounding the Web3 Horn in Japan, Major Update for "Sony Chain" Coming in a few months

Glenn Hughes Scores His Greatest Chart Debut On His Own

How Deep Can ETH Price Fall Before the Next Reversal?

Quick Reads

More

What Drives Dino Tycoon (TYCOON) Price? 7 Factors You Must Watch

What is Dino Tycoon TYCOON? An Introduction to Cryptocurrency

MYX Finance: A Rising Force in Decentralized Finance

CROS: Revolutionizing Game Advertising with Blockchain and AI

How to Buy Dino Tycoon (TYCOON)

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$104,388.73
$104,388.73$104,388.73

-1.28%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,549.84
$3,549.84$3,549.84

-1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$164.05
$164.05$164.05

-1.61%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.2993
$2.2993$2.2993

-1.19%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.16653
$0.16653$0.16653

-0.25%