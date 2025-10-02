XRP Treasury Firm VivoPower Secures $19M Equity Raise at $6.05/Share

VivoPower raised $19M in equity to bolster its XRP treasury and diversify its digital assets strategy.

The company intends to scale up Caret Digital mining operations and convert mined assets directly into XRP.

VivoPower International PLC has advanced its digital asset strategy by securing $19 million through an equity offering. The Nasdaq-traded firm sold shares at $6.05 apiece, which was higher than its previous market close. The funds are used to increase its holdings of XRP, a token that now serves as a foundation for the company’s treasury model.

The recent addition comes after His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud led a $50 million Regulation S offering for VivoPower. The offering was made pursuant to a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-287060), which was declared effective by the SEC on May 27, 2025.

The offering was registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and was backed by a final prospectus. It follows the company’s earlier fund-raising activities, which included a Regulation S offering from non-U.S. investors. The capital injection sets the company up to speed up its transition to digital asset integration.

VivoPower has made a persistent emphasis on XRP in its financial planning. Its mining unit, Caret Digital, is scaling up mining operations using new rigs and plans to convert mined assets directly to XRP. This model locks in the cryptocurrency at favorable rates at the time of market, and integrates it into the company’s wider liquidity strategy.

Partnerships have also helped to strengthen the approach. The firm has partnered with Doppler Finance to distribute $30 million of XRP in structured treasury yield programs. The collaboration has a potential expansion to $200 million, signaling confidence in institutional-grade strategies involving the token.

Corporate and Institutional Interest Builds

VivoPower is not alone in its target of corporate holdings for XRP. Thumzup Media, a company with ties to Trump-aligned investors, recently added allocations to its treasury in XRP and other tokens. The move follows a trend of US companies looking to set up large on-chain reserves.

In Asia, Japanese gaming and blockchain group Gumi confirmed a 2.5 billion yen ($17 million) purchase of XRP. Backed by its partnership with SBI Holdings, the investment aims to strengthen Gumi’s position in the financial services and digital infrastructure sectors.

Institutional buying has also led to speculation. A French financial insider with close connections to the industry has purchased 17.5 million XRP in a single trade worth $49 million. VivoPower’s $19 million equity raise comes on the heels of a bigger $121 million private placement earlier this year led by Saudi royal investor Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud.

XRP Market Performance Strengthens

XRP recorded a strong uptrend, surging more than 4% to trade at $2.94 at the time of writing. The daily trading volume increased by almost 29% to $6.5 billion, indicating the growth of market activity.

The token fluctuated between a low of $2.82 and a high of $2.99 in the last 24 hours, demonstrating both volatility and demand. On a larger timeframe, XRP has risen 2.3% over the past week and nearly 7% over the monthly timeframe, which further highlights the ongoing strength of its market performance outlook.

]]>