XRP Treasury Firm Webus May Unlock Access to 60 Million Users, Here's How

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/06 07:21
Key Insights:

  • Webus International partnered with Air China to enable XRP payment.
  • The deal set the stage for XRP payments in travel, loyalty, and cross-border services.
  • Ripple Labs supported compliance and settlement tools to expand XRP’s global use.

Webus International announced a deal with Air China to reach more than 60 million PhoenixMiles members.

Notably, this will set the stage for future XRP payment use in travel and loyalty programs. The partnership linked blockchain settlement with one of China’s largest airlines.

Webus Pushes XRP Through Air China Deal

In a major update, Webus International confirmed a partnership with Air China, one of the leading airlines in China.

The agreement gave Webus direct access to PhoenixMiles, the airline’s loyalty program with over 60 million members.

Notably, the move aimed to prepare for XRP-based payments in global travel.

By adding blockchain settlement, Webus said it wanted to reduce delays and extra costs often seen in cross-border payments.

Using XRP could cut transaction times to seconds and lower expenses for both airlines and passengers.

The Webus-Air China XRP Deal | Source: RippleXity

The company said it chose XRP because of its speed and scalability.

Airline tickets, loyalty redemptions, and other purchases often require large volumes of transactions. XRP was seen as fit for that scale.

Webus also stressed the importance of regulatory approval. The firm said it was working with financial institutions, Ripple’s enterprise network, and regional regulators to make sure its services followed local rules.

For Air China, the partnership offered a chance to make PhoenixMiles more competitive.

Accepting blockchain payments could attract frequent travelers and create new options for loyalty rewards. It could also support the airline’s broader digital shift.

Future plans included expanding XRP payments to other travel services tied to PhoenixMiles.

This might include hotels, duty-free shops, and transport providers in Asia and Europe.

Spotlight on XRP Market Impact

The news about Webus came as analysts in the XRP community discussed possible changes on the XRPL (XRP Ledger).

More importantly, they focused on three technical amendments that could increase interest from banks and funds.

The first, called XLS-70, dealt with digital credentials. Wallets would carry proof of compliance with KYC and AML standards, which institutions require.

In addition, the second, XLS-80, created permissioned domains. These domains would allow only approved wallets to join specific markets.

Advocacy for XRP Blowout | Source: Vincent Van Code, X

The third change was the launch of a decentralized exchange. This would let banks and funds trade stablecoins, foreign exchange, and XRP.

Analysts said such features might push institutions to hold more XRP in liquidity pools, which could reduce the supply available to retail users.

Community voices described this as a possible path toward scarcity, though they noted it would depend on how institutions adopted the tools.

The focus was on the link between new technical functions and the broader role of XRP in regulated markets.

Ripple Labs and the Wider Ecosystem

Ripple Labs, the company tied to XRP’s development, continued to play a role in supporting projects like Webus.

Ripple’s network connected financial firms and helped build corridors for faster settlement.

Basically, by offering enterprise tools, Ripple allowed companies to test and expand blockchain use while keeping in line with regulations.

Webus was one example of how Ripple’s reach supported new partnerships in travel and payments.

The combination of new airline links, loyalty program access, and planned ledger upgrades placed the crypto at the center of ongoing discussions.

For Webus, the Air China deal was described as an entry point into the travel and hospitality sector.

Meanwhile, market participants are of the opinion that this shows how the Ripple network could support firms across industries.

Both the partnership and the ledger amendments pointed to one direction: broader exploration of how XRP could fit into regulated markets.

Whether through airlines, banks, or funds, XRP was being prepared as a tool for faster, lower-cost settlement across borders.

