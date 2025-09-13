XRP Tundra Presale Goes Live with Exclusive Offer as XRP News Today Reports Increased Staking Interest

By: Cryptodaily
2025/09/13 03:45
XRP
XRP holders are showing stronger interest in staking than ever before. Headlines and market reports point to a growing demand for yield opportunities, reflecting a shift in how the community views long-term holding. For years, XRP has been one of the most established cryptocurrencies, but it lacked a key feature available in other ecosystems: native staking.

That changes with the launch of XRP Tundra. The project introduces a staking system that finally makes XRP a productive asset while connecting it to Solana through an innovative dual-token presale. Phase 1 is now live at $0.30, giving early buyers an exclusive entry point at a time when interest in staking is climbing.

Why XRP Holders Are Turning to Staking

The rise of proof-of-stake blockchains has redefined expectations for crypto investors. Ethereum’s transition away from proof-of-work cut energy consumption dramatically while unlocking new staking yields. Solana has built its ecosystem around validator participation and utility-driven rewards. In both cases, staking has become central to investor confidence.

XRP’s missing piece has been clear: holders had no way to stake directly on the Ledger. Many relied on centralized lending services or left their XRP idle, waiting for price action alone. With market attention now focused on yield-bearing assets, XRP Tundra addresses that gap with a model designed to be secure, efficient, and sustainable.

Presale with a Two-for-One Structure

The live presale is structured to reward early participants in a way few projects attempt. At the Phase 1 entry price of $0.30, every purchase provides two tokens at once:

  • TUNDRA-X (XRPL): A governance and reserve token on the XRP Ledger, created to stabilize the system and grant voting rights.

  • TUNDRA-S (Solana): A utility token built on Solana, designed to fuel staking rewards, liquidity, and DeFi integrations.

This structure separates governance from utility, reducing the conflicts that often undermine single-token ecosystems. It also gives presale participants exposure to both XRPL and Solana from the very start. Instead of waiting for separate launches or exchanges, buyers secure positions in two ecosystems with one transaction.

The presale also comes with practical benefits: participants gain early access to staking, priority entry into new Cryo Vault features, and a chance to secure tokens at the lowest available price before listings. 

Cryo Vaults and Staking Rewards

The staking system, known as Cryo Vaults, allows XRP holders to lock tokens for fixed periods of 7, 30, 60, or 90 days. At the end of the term, the original XRP is released together with TUNDRA rewards.

Security is central to the design. Tokens never leave the XRP Ledger, are never lent out, and cannot be rehypothecated. This ensures staking remains energy-efficient and transparent, eliminating risks tied to third-party custody.

For the first time, XRP holders have a way to generate passive income within their own ecosystem, instead of relying solely on external services or speculative gains.

Tokenomics for Long-Term Confidence

XRP Tundra’s tokenomics are structured to avoid the pitfalls of inflationary systems. Supply is capped at 200 million TUNDRA-X and 100 million TUNDRA-S, creating scarcity and long-term stability.

Distribution is straightforward: 40% of tokens are allocated to presale participants, 25% are reserved for staking rewards with gradual release schedules, and the rest are split between ecosystem growth, liquidity provision, and team allocations subject to vesting. Rewards are drawn from dedicated pools, ensuring payouts remain predictable rather than reliant on constant new deposits.

To protect its community, XRP Tundra underwent audits from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. In addition, the project passed KYC verification by Vital Block, confirming that the team is verified and accountable.

This transparency gives participants confidence that the platform’s growth will not come at the expense of token value.

Conclusion

With staking interest among XRP holders reaching new highs, XRP Tundra’s presale could not have arrived at a better time. Phase 1, priced at $0.30, delivers two tokens for one purchase, connects the XRPL with Solana, and offers staking rewards through a secure Cryo Vault system.

For XRP investors, the launch provides an opportunity to move beyond idle holding and take part in a cross-chain ecosystem built for yield and governance.

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
You May Also Like

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Sues Kalshi Over Alleged Unlicensed Sports Betting, Platform Vows to Fight

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell filed a civil lawsuit against prediction market platform Kalshi, alleging the company operates unlicensed sports betting disguised as “event contracts” in violation of state gambling laws. The Commonwealth seeks damages, civil penalties, and a permanent injunction to stop Kalshi from accepting sports wagers without proper licensing from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission. The lawsuit filed in Suffolk Superior Court claims Kalshi processed over $1 billion in sports wagers from 3.4 million bets between January and June 2025. Sports contracts comprised 70-75% of Kalshi’s trading volume, surpassing percentages recorded by licensed operators DraftKings and FanDuel during the same period.Source: MASS[.]GOV Kalshi Accused of Bypassing Consumer Protections Through “Event Contract” Model Massachusetts regulators allege Kalshi’s binary “yes or no” event contracts function identically to traditional sports betting while circumventing state oversight. The platform offers moneyline contracts, point spreads, over-under bets, and proposition wagers that mirror licensed operators’ offerings. The company allows users aged 18-21 to place bets despite Massachusetts requiring age 21 for sports wagering. Kalshi provides minimal responsible gambling safeguards compared to licensed operators, offering no deposit limits or cooling-off periods until March 2025. State officials note Kalshi markets extensively through television, social media, and partnerships with Robinhood. The platform previously advertised itself as “The First Nationwide Legal Sports Betting Platform” before shifting language to describe activities as “trading” after receiving cease-and-desist orders from multiple states. The Massachusetts Gaming Commission specifically requested Attorney General Campbell pursue enforcement action. Licensed operators pay $5 million for five-year licenses, plus annual fees of $1 million, while Kalshi operates without state authorization, despite processing comparable wagering volumes. Attorney General Campbell emphasized in a press release that sports wagering “comes with significant risk of addiction and financial loss and must be strictly regulated to mitigate public health consequences.” The filing requests a court order for Kalshi to cease Massachusetts operations during litigation. Federal vs State Jurisdiction Battle Intensifies Across Multiple States Kalshi argues its operations fall under Commodity Futures Trading Commission oversight rather than state gambling regulation. The company previously sued Nevada and New Jersey gaming regulators, claiming federal authority preempts state enforcement actions. Federal courts sided with Kalshi in those cases, barring state regulators from intervening while litigation continues. However, at least seven states, including Arizona, Montana, Ohio, and Illinois, have issued cease-and-desist orders targeting the platform’s sports offerings. Robinhood Derivatives filed similar lawsuits against Nevada and New Jersey in August, claiming unfair treatment compared to Kalshi’s protected status. The trading platform facilitates event contracts that settle on Kalshi’s system while seeking identical federal preemption protections. Kalshi co-founder Tarek Mansour stated the company stands “ready to defend” its technology “once again in a court of law.” The platform maintains that prediction markets represent “critical innovation” that all Americans should have access to. Meanwhile, rival prediction market Polymarket prepares U.S. re-entry after CEO Shayne Coplan claimed CFTC approval. Business Insider reports that Polymarket is seeking funding that could potentially triple its $1 billion valuation to $10 billion. Notably, for Kalshi, its rapid growth trajectory adds complexity to the regulatory challenges it faces. The platform processed $441 million in trading volume during the first four days of the 2025 NFL season, with nearly $200 million on September 7 alone, which was one of its busiest periods since the 2024 presidential election.Source: X/Kalshi The company achieved $875 million in monthly volume during August 2025, while reports suggest Kalshi is approaching a new funding round, potentially valuing it at $5 billion. This would more than double its $2 billion valuation from a June funding round led by Paradigm with participation from Sequoia and Multicoin Capital. As it stands now, Massachusetts joins growing state-level enforcement efforts targeting platforms that process billions in wagering volume without traditional sports betting licenses. CFTC acting Commissioner Caroline Pham announced in February a shift away from “regulation by enforcement” toward fraud protection. However, the agency previously probed Super Bowl contracts offered by both Kalshi and Crypto.com before concluding investigations without enforcement actions
CryptoNews2025/09/13 17:06
South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korean regulators push crypto ETF plan to power up local market

South Korea’s top financial watchdog is taking steps to bring spot crypto ETFs and stablecoin regulation into the mainstream as part of a broader plan to modernize the country’s digital asset market. According to a June 19 report by local…
Crypto.news2025/06/20 14:11
Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

Meme Coins on Fire as Bitcoin Price Flirts With $116K: Weekend Watch

PEPE is today's top gainer.
CryptoPotato2025/09/13 17:35
