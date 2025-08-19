XRP vs. LINK: The SEC-aligned play you shouldn’t ignore

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 22:29
Key Takeaways

XRP has lost the $3 support three times this month as whales rotated $56M into LINK. Is smart money positioning Chainlink as the SEC-aligned play?

August looked like the perfect breakout setup for Ripple [XRP].

SEC settlement tailwinds, risk-on flows, Bitcoin’s [BTC] all-time high, and altseason rotation were all stacked in its favor. Yet, XRP has remained range-bound, up just 0.13% from its $3.02 open.

In contrast, Chainlink [LINK] has outperformed with a near 50% move to $24. On the relative chart, LINK/XRP printed a decisive +42% monthly candle, signaling its largest structural breakout since 2020.

LINK/XRPLINK/XRP

Source: TradingView (LINK/XRP)

That kind of move screams rotation. 

Backing this, whales have piled roughly $56 million into LINK, highlighting a sharp divergence in capital flows away from Ripple and into Chainlink’s momentum, where relative ROI confirms the shift.

In short, the LINK/XRP breakout isn’t purely technical. Smart money inflows, structural momentum, and on-chain FOMO are driving the move. The key question: Is Chainlink now the superior SEC-aligned play?

XRP’s legal drag contrasts with LINK’s SEC edge

Chainlink’s edge over Ripple isn’t just about on-chain flows.

Instead, it’s about infrastructure. LINK’s oracle network, seen as far more “regulatory-friendly,” powers most of DeFi’s data layer. In fact, Chainlink now controls 68% of the oracle market, making it the sector’s standard.

Put simply, LINK’s grip on “SEC compliant” infrastructure leaves XRP stuck playing catch-up. The scoreboard shows it: Chainlink has added nearly $10 billion in DeFi TVS, pushing the sector to a three-year high.

LINK TVSLINK TVS

Source: DeFilLama

For context, unlike protocols tracking traditional TVL, Chainlink tracks Total Value Secured (TVS). It is the total capital in DeFi protocols relying on its oracles. Notably, by mid-August 2025, that number hit $60+ billion.

The kicker? XRPL’s DeFi TVL clocked in at just $90+ million, a 700× gap showing why Chainlink dominates as the default DeFi data layer and the strength of its “SEC-friendly” infrastructure.

In summary, the LINK/XRP breakout reflects structural positioning. Chainlink is capturing smart money, while Ripple struggles around $3, highlighting where capital concentration is shifting.

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/xrp-vs-link-the-sec-aligned-play-you-shouldnt-ignore/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
