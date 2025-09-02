XRP vs. Litecoin: Crypto Clash Erupts Over ‘Cosmic Delusion’ Remark

The XRP community and prominent supporters, including lawyer Bill Morgan, fired back, mocking Litecoin’s relevance and highlighting XRP’s higher historical ranking.

Flare Networks co-founder Hugo Phillion also subtly jabbed at Litecoin, pointing out that Dogecoin and Stellar hold higher market positions.

After ruffling feathers with the Bitcoin community for the past few months, the XRP community finds itself against Litecoin this time. The official Litecoin account on X took a jab at XRP, portraying it as a scam-like project with overstated claims of widespread banking adoption.

In a recent post labeled “Fun Fact,” the Litecoin handler began by describing the unpleasant smell of a comet, similar to a mix of urine, rotten eggs, almonds, and burning matches. The account then compared this foul odor to what it sees as the absurdity of XRP’s value proposition.

Litecoin Takes on XRP On SWIFT Replacement Narrative

In a fresh attack, the official handle of Litecoin on the X platform criticized XRP for allegedly promoting the token to retail investors under the misleading premise that global banks are planning to adopt it as a SWIFT replacement, promising future demand surges.

The crypto community has widely discussed the exchange of XRP as a “SWIFT alternative,” however, Litecoin dismissed this entire narrative as unfounded. Additionally, Litecoin mocked XRP supporters for supposedly exaggerating the token’s prospects.

It made satirical claims that “the president is sleeping with Brad Garlicmouse” to lampoon the idea that Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse is pushing XRP at the highest levels of U.S. government.

Pro XRP Lawyer Responds With Top 5 Crypto Jibe

The XRP community reacted negatively to the tweet, sparking a heated exchange with Litecoin. Some Ripple supporters claimed the post was an attempt by Litecoin officials to stay relevant in the cryptocurrency space.

One user also speculated that a Bitcoin maximalist might have hacked Litecoin’s official X account. He noted that critical statements about Ripple’s native crypto have historically originated from the Bitcoin community. Bill Morgan, the pro-XRP lawyer also took a jibe at Litecoin, noting that it has lost relevance, and has never been among the top-five digital assets.

Interestingly, Flare Networks co-founder Hugo Phillion also took a subtle jab at Litecoin, suggesting that Dogecoin and Stellar have greater priority than LTC. He noted that while Dogecoin and Stellar rank as the 8th and 15th largest cryptocurrencies globally, Litecoin currently holds the 21st spot.

Meanwhile, Litecoin issued a follow-up, noting that the XRP community responds far more aggressively to criticism. The account highlighted that when Litecoin criticized itself or Solana, the reactions were mostly laughter and minor pushback.

