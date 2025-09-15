XRP Whales Dump 40 Million Tokens, While Retail Investors Turn to DOT Miners

By: Coinstats
2025/09/15 21:25
XRP
XRP$3.0095-1.00%
Polkadot
DOT$4.126-4.79%
Stage
STAGE$0.0000425+4.16%
In another turbulent day for the cryptocurrency market, XRP once again took center stage. Over the past 24 hours, whale wallets transferred and sold 40 million XRP, worth roughly $120 million. 
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, Tether has frozen about 700 million USDT in 112 wallet addresses

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, Tether has frozen about 700 million USDT in 112 wallet addresses

PANews reported on June 25 that according to crypto analyst Cryptadamist, since the recent conflict between Israel and Iran, stablecoin issuer Tether has frozen 112 wallet addresses on the Tron
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0895+4.92%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02525-4.82%
Share
PANews2025/06/25 12:57
Share
Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

As the cryptocurrency market keeps growing in 2025, investors are shifting their focus to coins that have the ability to provide return on investment in exponential terms. As traditional favorites like Cardano (ADA) keep making the headlines, more attention is being brought to brand-new altcoins like Mutuum Finance (MUTM), a decentralized finance protocol leading the […]
Moonveil
MORE$0.08546-11.37%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Wink
LIKE$0.010119-3.45%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/15 23:00
Share
Break Singapore’s new crypto rules and you could face $200K fine or jail

Break Singapore’s new crypto rules and you could face $200K fine or jail

Singapore is tightening its grip on crypto misconduct. Under new rules, unlicensed promotions or shady practices could lead to steep fines or prison time.
FINE
FINE$0.0000000014943+1.09%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 22:09
Share

Trending News

More

Since the outbreak of the Israeli-Iranian conflict, Tether has frozen about 700 million USDT in 112 wallet addresses

Top Altcoins to Buy That Could 10x Your Investment

Break Singapore’s new crypto rules and you could face $200K fine or jail

Trump plans major sanctions on Russian oil, but wants the EU to act first

The Base network token is in the early stages of exploration and no specific plan has been set yet.