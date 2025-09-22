TLDR XRP whales moved over $812 million in two large transactions within 24 hours. The first transfer involved 135.54 million XRP worth $397.03 million. The second transfer involved 141.81 million XRP valued at $415.62 million. XRP’s price dropped 6.27% in the last 24 hours and 7.23% in the past week. XRP is currently trading below [...] The post XRP Whales Move Over $800 Million in 24 Hours, Price Swing Ahead? appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR XRP whales moved over $812 million in two large transactions within 24 hours. The first transfer involved 135.54 million XRP worth $397.03 million. The second transfer involved 141.81 million XRP valued at $415.62 million. XRP’s price dropped 6.27% in the last 24 hours and 7.23% in the past week. XRP is currently trading below [...] The post XRP Whales Move Over $800 Million in 24 Hours, Price Swing Ahead? appeared first on CoinCentral.

XRP Whales Move Over $800 Million in 24 Hours, Price Swing Ahead?

By: Coincentral
2025/09/22 19:09
TLDR

  • XRP whales moved over $812 million in two large transactions within 24 hours.
  • The first transfer involved 135.54 million XRP worth $397.03 million.
  • The second transfer involved 141.81 million XRP valued at $415.62 million.
  • XRP’s price dropped 6.27% in the last 24 hours and 7.23% in the past week.
  • XRP is currently trading below its 50-day moving average but above its 200-day moving average.

XRP whales recently made two massive transactions, totaling over $812.6 million in a span of 24 hours. On-chain data from Whale Alert revealed that 135.54 million XRP, worth $397.03 million, was transferred from an unknown wallet. Shortly after, another transfer of 141.81 million XRP, valued at $415.62 million, took place between unidentified addresses.

These significant movements come during a period of heightened selling pressure in the broader cryptocurrency market. Despite these whale actions, XRP is facing downward momentum, with the token trading at $2.82. This marks a 6.27% drop in the last 24 hours and a 7.23% decline over the past week.

XRP Whales Move Funds Amid Market Decline

XRP whales have been actively transferring substantial amounts, signaling a potential shift in market dynamics. These large-scale transactions often indicate that large holders are preparing for significant market moves. Historically, similar movements have preceded either major accumulation phases or significant sell-offs.

This heightened whale activity comes at a time when XRP’s market cap has dropped to $168.3 billion, following an $11.2 billion loss in a single day. The token’s price has now fallen below its 50-day simple moving average (SMA) of $3 but remains above its 200-day SMA of $2.56. This suggests a mixed momentum with short-term weakness and a relatively stronger long-term trend.

XRP Faces Critical Price Levels

Despite the whale transactions, XRP’s price remains under pressure. Analysts have pointed to key price levels that could dictate the future direction of the token. Cryptocurrency analyst Ali Martinez noted that XRP might find support at $2.78, which has previously acted as a strong demand zone.

Martinez also suggested that a rebound from this level could spark buying pressure and push XRP back toward $3. However, should XRP break below this level, further downside risk would likely follow. The current market conditions, coupled with these whale movements, suggest that XRP could experience significant volatility in the near future.

The post XRP Whales Move Over $800 Million in 24 Hours, Price Swing Ahead? appeared first on CoinCentral.

