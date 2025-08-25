XRP ‘won’t take long’ to reach $3.70, according to crypto analyst

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 23:04
XRP failed to break above the $3 resistance last week, but there is still room for optimism.

On-chain crypto analyst, Ali Martinez predicted in an August 25 post on X that “it won’t take long” before the cryptocurrency is back at $3.70.

While he did not elaborate on his prediction, Martinez provided a chart suggesting we might see the target price sometime around mid September.

Technically, XRP is currently forming a clear descending triangle pattern with Fibonacci retracement and extension levels. 

If price manages to break above the downtrend resistance, the measured move, aligned with extension levels, points directly toward $3.70. 

Is an XRP breakout coming?

XRP has not approached such heights since July, when it peaked at around $3.66, but as another analyst, AltcoinGordon, notes, a classic cup-and-handle formation appearing on the daily chart implies the asset might be “on the verge of a monumental run.”

Namely, the formation indicates a price consolidation within a narrow range following a U-shaped recovery. 

From a technical standpoint, this consolidation could set the stage for a potential breakout above the pattern’s neckline near $3.80, which agrees with Martinez’s own projections.

However, a breakdown below $2.80 could trigger a slide toward $2.70, with a deeper retracement possible.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/xrp-wont-take-long-to-reach-3-70-according-to-crypto-analyst/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
