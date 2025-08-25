XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for August 26

The XRP price today hovers around $2.93, slipping modestly after an intraday rejection near $3.05. Price action continues to coil inside a descending channel that has capped upside attempts since late July. Despite holding above the $2.90 support band, sentiment remains fragile as indicators point to waning momentum. Traders are watching whether the short-term structure can hold, or if XRP risks revisiting deeper liquidity pockets.
XRP Price Forecast Table: August 26, 2025
|Indicator/Zone
|Level / Signal
|XRP price today
|$2.93
|Resistance 1
|$3.05
|Resistance 2
|$3.20
|Support 1
|$2.90
|Support 2
|$2.66
|EMA Cluster (20/50/100, 4H)
|Bearishly aligned below $3.00
|Bollinger Bands (4H)
|$2.86 – $3.14, squeeze forming
|RSI (30-min)
|32.0 (near oversold)
|VWAP (30-min)
|$2.98, acting as resistance
|Spot Netflow (Aug 25)
|-$1.7M, mild accumulation
|Volume Profile POC (1D)
|$2.93 equilibrium
What’s Happening With XRP’s Price?XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
On the 4-hour timeframe, XRP is consolidating between $2.88 and $3.05 within a symmetrical compression. The upper trendline of the descending channel has repeatedly rejected advances near $3.10, while rising trendline support around $2.85 continues to anchor the downside. This tug of war highlights indecision but also compressing volatility. The Money Flow Index sits at 52, suggesting balanced inflow and outflow pressure.XRP On-Chain Activity (Source: Coinglass)
Meanwhile, spot flow data from Coinglass shows a $1.7M net outflow on August 25, implying mild accumulation during the latest dip rather than strong panic selling. This dynamic has helped price stabilize above $2.90 for now.XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
On the daily chart, Smart Money Concept (SMC) structures reveal multiple CHoCH patterns within the descending channel, with a visible weak high around $3.60. Unless XRP clears this channel to the upside, market structure remains tilted toward supply-driven pullbacks.
Why Is The XRP Price Going Down Today?XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
The recent pullback in XRP price today stems from supply rejections at the $3.05–$3.10 band, which coincides with both EMA and Bollinger resistance. On the 4-hour chart, XRP trades below the 20/50/100 EMA cluster, which is now stacked bearishly, with the 20 EMA pressing price lower around $3.00. This alignment reinforces short-term bearish control.
Bollinger Bands are compressing with the upper band at $3.14 and lower band near $2.86, indicating that volatility is likely to expand soon.XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
The 30-minute chart adds further weight, with RSI slipping toward 32, close to oversold, while VWAP resistance at $2.98 is keeping bulls in check. Unless price reclaims this intraday VWAP, sellers are likely to maintain dominance.
Price Indicators Signal a Volatility Breakout AheadXRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)
From an indicator perspective, XRP is showing signs of building pressure for a volatility event. On the daily timeframe, the volume profile highlights a key point of control near $2.93, exactly where price is hovering now. This suggests the current range is an equilibrium zone where large players are repositioning.
However, oversold conditions on the 30-minute RSI leave open the possibility of a short-term rebound if $2.90 holds. A decisive move below $2.88 would invalidate this and expose the $2.66 level, the next major liquidity shelf.
XRP Price Prediction: Short-Term Outlook (24H)
For August 26, XRP’s short-term outlook depends heavily on the $2.90–$2.93 pivot. Holding this level could encourage buyers to push back toward $3.05 and $3.20, with a breakout from the channel opening the way to $3.35. That said, rejection at VWAP and EMAs keeps near-term risks tilted to the downside.
If $2.88 gives way, price may retest $2.66 followed by the deeper liquidity band around $2.33, as highlighted by the daily volume profile. Traders should closely monitor volume and spot flow for confirmation — further outflows could indicate quiet accumulation, while heavy inflows would risk accelerating sell-side pressure.
