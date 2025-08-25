XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for August 26

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/25 22:09
The XRP price today hovers around $2.93, slipping modestly after an intraday rejection near $3.05. Price action continues to coil inside a descending channel that has capped upside attempts since late July. Despite holding above the $2.90 support band, sentiment remains fragile as indicators point to waning momentum. Traders are watching whether the short-term structure can hold, or if XRP risks revisiting deeper liquidity pockets.

XRP Price Forecast Table: August 26, 2025

Indicator/ZoneLevel / Signal
XRP price today$2.93
Resistance 1$3.05
Resistance 2$3.20
Support 1$2.90
Support 2$2.66
EMA Cluster (20/50/100, 4H)Bearishly aligned below $3.00
Bollinger Bands (4H)$2.86 – $3.14, squeeze forming
RSI (30-min)32.0 (near oversold)
VWAP (30-min)$2.98, acting as resistance
Spot Netflow (Aug 25)-$1.7M, mild accumulation
Volume Profile POC (1D)$2.93 equilibrium

What’s Happening With XRP’s Price?

XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

On the 4-hour timeframe, XRP is consolidating between $2.88 and $3.05 within a symmetrical compression. The upper trendline of the descending channel has repeatedly rejected advances near $3.10, while rising trendline support around $2.85 continues to anchor the downside. This tug of war highlights indecision but also compressing volatility. The Money Flow Index sits at 52, suggesting balanced inflow and outflow pressure. 

XRP On-Chain Activity (Source: Coinglass)

Meanwhile, spot flow data from Coinglass shows a $1.7M net outflow on August 25, implying mild accumulation during the latest dip rather than strong panic selling. This dynamic has helped price stabilize above $2.90 for now.

XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

On the daily chart, Smart Money Concept (SMC) structures reveal multiple CHoCH patterns within the descending channel, with a visible weak high around $3.60. Unless XRP clears this channel to the upside, market structure remains tilted toward supply-driven pullbacks.

Why Is The XRP Price Going Down Today?

XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The recent pullback in XRP price today stems from supply rejections at the $3.05–$3.10 band, which coincides with both EMA and Bollinger resistance. On the 4-hour chart, XRP trades below the 20/50/100 EMA cluster, which is now stacked bearishly, with the 20 EMA pressing price lower around $3.00. This alignment reinforces short-term bearish control.

Bollinger Bands are compressing with the upper band at $3.14 and lower band near $2.86, indicating that volatility is likely to expand soon. 

XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The 30-minute chart adds further weight, with RSI slipping toward 32, close to oversold, while VWAP resistance at $2.98 is keeping bulls in check. Unless price reclaims this intraday VWAP, sellers are likely to maintain dominance.

Price Indicators Signal a Volatility Breakout Ahead

XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

From an indicator perspective, XRP is showing signs of building pressure for a volatility event. On the daily timeframe, the volume profile highlights a key point of control near $2.93, exactly where price is hovering now. This suggests the current range is an equilibrium zone where large players are repositioning.

However, oversold conditions on the 30-minute RSI leave open the possibility of a short-term rebound if $2.90 holds. A decisive move below $2.88 would invalidate this and expose the $2.66 level, the next major liquidity shelf.

XRP Price Prediction: Short-Term Outlook (24H)

For August 26, XRP’s short-term outlook depends heavily on the $2.90–$2.93 pivot. Holding this level could encourage buyers to push back toward $3.05 and $3.20, with a breakout from the channel opening the way to $3.35. That said, rejection at VWAP and EMAs keeps near-term risks tilted to the downside.

If $2.88 gives way, price may retest $2.66 followed by the deeper liquidity band around $2.33, as highlighted by the daily volume profile. Traders should closely monitor volume and spot flow for confirmation — further outflows could indicate quiet accumulation, while heavy inflows would risk accelerating sell-side pressure.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/xrp-price-prediction-for-august-26-2025/

