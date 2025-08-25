XRP (XRP) Price Prediction for August 26

The XRP price today hovers around $2.93, slipping modestly after an intraday rejection near $3.05. Price action continues to coil inside a descending channel that has capped upside attempts since late July. Despite holding above the $2.90 support band, sentiment remains fragile as indicators point to waning momentum. Traders are watching whether the short-term structure can hold, or if XRP risks revisiting deeper liquidity pockets.

XRP Price Forecast Table: August 26, 2025

Indicator/Zone Level / Signal XRP price today $2.93 Resistance 1 $3.05 Resistance 2 $3.20 Support 1 $2.90 Support 2 $2.66 EMA Cluster (20/50/100, 4H) Bearishly aligned below $3.00 Bollinger Bands (4H) $2.86 – $3.14, squeeze forming RSI (30-min) 32.0 (near oversold) VWAP (30-min) $2.98, acting as resistance Spot Netflow (Aug 25) -$1.7M, mild accumulation Volume Profile POC (1D) $2.93 equilibrium

What’s Happening With XRP’s Price?

XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

On the 4-hour timeframe, XRP is consolidating between $2.88 and $3.05 within a symmetrical compression. The upper trendline of the descending channel has repeatedly rejected advances near $3.10, while rising trendline support around $2.85 continues to anchor the downside. This tug of war highlights indecision but also compressing volatility. The Money Flow Index sits at 52, suggesting balanced inflow and outflow pressure.

XRP On-Chain Activity (Source: Coinglass)

Meanwhile, spot flow data from Coinglass shows a $1.7M net outflow on August 25, implying mild accumulation during the latest dip rather than strong panic selling. This dynamic has helped price stabilize above $2.90 for now.

XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

On the daily chart, Smart Money Concept (SMC) structures reveal multiple CHoCH patterns within the descending channel, with a visible weak high around $3.60. Unless XRP clears this channel to the upside, market structure remains tilted toward supply-driven pullbacks.

Why Is The XRP Price Going Down Today?

XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The recent pullback in XRP price today stems from supply rejections at the $3.05–$3.10 band, which coincides with both EMA and Bollinger resistance. On the 4-hour chart, XRP trades below the 20/50/100 EMA cluster, which is now stacked bearishly, with the 20 EMA pressing price lower around $3.00. This alignment reinforces short-term bearish control.

Bollinger Bands are compressing with the upper band at $3.14 and lower band near $2.86, indicating that volatility is likely to expand soon.

XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

The 30-minute chart adds further weight, with RSI slipping toward 32, close to oversold, while VWAP resistance at $2.98 is keeping bulls in check. Unless price reclaims this intraday VWAP, sellers are likely to maintain dominance.

Price Indicators Signal a Volatility Breakout Ahead

XRP price dynamics (Source: TradingView)

From an indicator perspective, XRP is showing signs of building pressure for a volatility event. On the daily timeframe, the volume profile highlights a key point of control near $2.93, exactly where price is hovering now. This suggests the current range is an equilibrium zone where large players are repositioning.

However, oversold conditions on the 30-minute RSI leave open the possibility of a short-term rebound if $2.90 holds. A decisive move below $2.88 would invalidate this and expose the $2.66 level, the next major liquidity shelf.

XRP Price Prediction: Short-Term Outlook (24H)

For August 26, XRP’s short-term outlook depends heavily on the $2.90–$2.93 pivot. Holding this level could encourage buyers to push back toward $3.05 and $3.20, with a breakout from the channel opening the way to $3.35. That said, rejection at VWAP and EMAs keeps near-term risks tilted to the downside.

If $2.88 gives way, price may retest $2.66 followed by the deeper liquidity band around $2.33, as highlighted by the daily volume profile. Traders should closely monitor volume and spot flow for confirmation — further outflows could indicate quiet accumulation, while heavy inflows would risk accelerating sell-side pressure.