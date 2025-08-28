XRPL Gains Global Traction as Linklogis Expands Cross-Border Trade Finance

Linklogis joins forces with XRPL to expand cross-border supply chain finance.

The partnership will integrate real-world asset tokenization into the XRPL mainnet.

Linklogis continues global growth with projects in Singapore, BIS initiatives, and DeFi innovation.

Recently, Linklogis (9959.HK), a leading Chinese supply chain fintech platform, confirmed a new partnership with the XRP Ledger (XRPL). The collaboration will allow Linklogis to deploy its global digital supply chain finance application directly on the XRPL mainnet. This step moves the company into the decentralized financial ecosystem and extends its reach in international trade settlement.

The integration will enable the circulation of digital assets that are backed by real-world trade flows, marking a shift from localized digital finance toward global commercialization.

Linklogis aims to enhance cross-border settlement efficiency, while XRPL provides the infrastructure to handle enterprise-grade financial activity at scale.

Looking forward, both sides plan to explore joint projects in stablecoins and supply chain finance innovation. Potential developments include smart contract–driven trading of tokenized real-world assets (RWA) and the application of artificial intelligence in trade finance scenarios.

XRPL’s Journey from Concept to Adoption

XRP Ledger has made its mark as one of the first blockchain solutions that focuses on being sustainable and efficient. It came into existence in the year 2012 as the initiative of Jed McCaleb, David Schwartz, and Arthur Britto.It developed from a 2011 concept for a “Bitcoin without mining,” which would have faster transactions and lower energy use than the original currency.

Until 2012, the team had also joined Chris Larsen and started up NewCoin, which later evolved as OpenCoin and further as Ripple Labs. Over the years, Ripple Labs and its partners, such as Coil and Gatehub, provided technical and financial assistance that helped grow XRPL. It has now become the foundation of the world’s enterprise blockchain initiatives, such as tokenization and payment solutions.

Linklogis Expands Global Presence with Cross-Border Assets

Since 2019, Linklogis has set up foreign businesses according to its “Go Early” and “Go Deep” strategy. As of now, it has operations in 27 countries and regions and has managed RMB 20.7 billion of cross-border assets as of 2024.

It has also forayed into digital banking. In 2020, it joined hands with Greenland Financial to obtain a Singapore digital banking licence and founded Green Link Digital Bank for developing open digital finance ecosystems.

Until 2023, Linklogis sat at the center of Project Dynamo with the BIS Innovation Hub, Standard Chartered, RD Technologies, and Simmons & Simmons, promoting tokenized trade assets. It was also part of Singapore’s Project Guardian in the same year, where it helped issue the first asset-backed security token tied to trade finance.

