XRPL TVL Surges Beyond $100 Million Amid Corporate Adoption

By: Coinstats
2025/09/13 18:19
  • XRPL’s TVL crosses $100 million, driven by corporate adoption.
  • RippleX proposals aim to streamline account management on XRPL.
  • XLS-86 Firewall safeguards XRPL from scammers, enhancing security features.

The XRP Ledger has recorded another milestone after its Total Value Locked (TVL) crossed the $100 million threshold. According to DeFiLlama, the network’s TVL currently sits at $103.67 million, marking a 10% increase within days.


Earlier this month, XRPL held $93.95 million in locked assets, but fresh interest from corporate entities fueled the rapid climb. This development highlights the growing appeal of the blockchain for businesses seeking efficient and low-cost solutions in the digital asset ecosystem.


Institutional Activity and Upgrade Plans Strengthen Confidence

Recent activity suggests institutional investors are playing a bigger role in XRPL’s momentum. Their participation reflects rising trust in the ledger’s resilience and scalability as more liquidity flows into decentralized applications.


Meanwhile, the development community is still working on upgrades to improve security and functionality. Three amendment proposals are reported to be likely to be sent to the community shortly to be voted on.


One of the programs examined is the XLS-86 Firewall, which is aimed at enhancing account safety. The information provided by Vet, a dUNL validator, indicates that the firewall will enable users to place value—and time-based limitations on transactions outgoing the firewall. This would help minimize dangerous instances of stolen accounts in the case of security breaches.


Moreover, the firewall option is meant to resolve the long-standing problem of scams on the ledger regarding XRP and NFTs. This restricts transactions carried out using the account, hence giving the users more control over their funds.


RippleX Proposes Enhancements to Simplify Account Management

RippleX is also developing several new proposals to enhance the XRP Ledger’s functionality. Recently, Mayukha Vadari, a Ripple software engineer, announced developments on these proposals. One of these propositions is to make account management easier without special flags or decreased reserves.


Vadari proposes charging accounts only for resources that they actively consume, as opposed to the existing system, which charges a full reserve. This modification may greatly ease the operations of accounts on the XRP Ledger.


Rising Adoption Signals Wider Shift in Use Cases

The steady climb in XRPL’s TVL reflects more than just price speculation. It proves the growing interest of both institutions and individual users in XRPL-based decentralized applications.


In addition, the rising adoption is a sign that corporate users consider the blockchain a sustainable platform for conducting cost-effective transactions. Together with future protocol improvements, XRPL appears to be on the way to staying relevant with increased competition in the decentralized finance sector.


The fact that XRPL is now above $100 million in TVL is a significant milestone in the company’s development. With corporate adoption driving liquidity and upcoming upgrades promising stronger safeguards, the ledger continues to attract both institutional and retail participation.


