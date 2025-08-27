XRP’s Biggest Doubter Just Dropped Close To $5 Price Bomb — Here’s Why

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/27 19:00
As XRP pushes back toward $3, a noted Bitcoin maximalist and longtime skeptic has posted a fresh price outlook. The estimate grabbed attention because it mixes chart work with a currency clarification that changed how some readers first reacted.

Pattern And Price Action

According to the analyst, XRP formed a clear W pattern on the weekly chart after topping near $3.4 in January. The sequence he highlighted ran from a $3.4 high to a low of $2.11 in April, a bounce to $2.6 in May, then a slide toward around $2 in June before the latest rally pushed back above the prior January high.

That return, he says, completed the formation. He described the move as organic price action, contrasting it with a sharp 580% surge between November 2024 and January 2025 that he suggested showed signs of abnormal force.

Fibonacci Target Translated

Based on reports, the analyst mapped Fibonacci extension levels from that chart sequence. The Fib 1.61 point came in at 4,555 Chilean pesos.

He also flagged a nearby range in the 4,700 pesos area. Earlier he posted a 4,761 figure that many readers assumed was in US dollars; he later clarified it was denominated in Chilean pesos, which converts to roughly $4.93.

In plain terms: his near-term math points to XRP approaching the $5 region, not $4,761. He added that XRP could push a little past the 1.618 mark before cooling off.

The same analyst has not always been bearish. He once predicted a potential run to between $20 and $24 during this cycle, while still expressing doubts about long-term fundamentals.

Back in January he said any upside would be cycle-driven rather than based on a change in his view of XRP’s core case. Whether the new CLP target is a stop along a path to that higher forecast remains unclear from his comments.

Institutional Flows And Futures Activity

Meanwhile, reports have disclosed that XRP futures listed by CME hit $1 billion in open interest faster than any other crypto product in the exchange’s history.

The contracts launched on May 19, 2025, and reached that mark in just over three months. Since the launch, traders moved 251,000 contracts with a combined notional volume of $9.02 billion.

Average daily trading on those contracts was $143 million, and a one-day record of $235 million was set in July. Those numbers show a rising level of institutional and retail participation in derivatives tied to XRP.

The analyst now sees XRP climbing near $5 based on Fibonacci levels, a shift from his earlier skepticism. At the same time, CME reports XRP futures hit $1 billion in open interest in just three months, signaling strong market momentum as the token battles to hold above $3.

Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
