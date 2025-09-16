XRP’s Biggest Rally Yet? Analyst Projects $20+ In October 2025

By: NewsBTC
2025/09/16 08:00
NEAR
NEAR$2.617-3.82%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09052-1.16%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08539-9.91%
Movement
MOVE$0.1247-3.63%
Triathon
GROW$0.025--%
XRP
XRP$2.9892-1.90%

XRP is trading close to $3 and has struggled to hold that level in recent sessions. According to a market analyst, a repeat of a past pattern tied to Bitcoin halvings could push XRP much higher, with a possible cycle top above $20 on Oct. 17, 2025. The timeline ties back to earlier halving cycles and a short lag that, she argues, has repeated before.

Halving Dates And Follow-On Moves

Based on reports, crypto expert Diana points to the 2016–2017 cycle as the clearest example. Bitcoin halved on July 9, 2016, and then reached a peak above $19,000 on Dec. 18, 2017 — 525 days later.

XRP, she notes, followed with its high of $3.31 on Jan. 5, 2018, around 18 days after Bitcoin’s top. That sequence — Bitcoin first, XRP soon after — is central to her case.

Losing Steam, Legal Pressure

The pattern did not hold in the next cycle. Bitcoin halved on May 11, 2020, and then topped near $69,000 on Nov. 10, 2021, about 545 days later.

XRP did not mirror that run. Reports show XRP hit $1.95 in April 2021, several months earlier than Bitcoin’s peak, after legal pressure and exchange delistings constrained its move. Diana describes that episode as a lost cycle for the token.

Regulatory Clarity And Product Growth

According to reports, the legal cloud around XRP eased after a July 2023 court outcome that cleared major parts of XRP’s past sales from being labeled as securities.

Exchanges in the US resumed listings, and Ripple has been building out products like RLUSD and new payment corridors. Diana says those developments, together with multiple ETF filings, improve XRP’s chances this time.

She puts forward three price scenarios: a modest run to $5–$7 if Bitcoin’s momentum is modest; a base case of $10–$15 assuming ETF inflows and stronger use cases; and a blow-off rally that could push XRP past $20 if big institutional liquidity arrives.

XRP Forecasts Split: $12.25 Target Vs. Modest Growth Outlook

Meanwhile, Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered expects XRP’s rally to continue, saying the token could take on a larger role in international finance.

He also points to future XRP ETFs as a catalyst that could draw more investors. Kendrick places his price target at $12.25 by 2029, which would mean a 300%+ jump from today’s $2.95 and translate into annualized returns of about 43%.

That outlook, however, is far from universal. Morningstar analysts forecast the broader crypto market to grow close to 10% per year through 2034, a rate in line with historical stock market performance.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01224-1.44%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-6.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
Union
U$0.021857+39.39%
Vice
VICE$0.01938-12.02%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008968-16.27%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Share
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

From the rapid collapse of the &quot;TIKTOK&quot; memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the &quot;Restore The Republic&quot; (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512-2.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34-0.94%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002035-8.58%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 23:08
Share

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

Top New Meme Coins to Invest In: Mog Coin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Roars Past $420k With Whale Inflows