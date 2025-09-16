XRP’s Biggest Rally Yet? Analyst Projects $20+ In October 2025

XRP is trading close to $3 and has struggled to hold that level in recent sessions. According to a market analyst, a repeat of a past pattern tied to Bitcoin halvings could push XRP much higher, with a possible cycle top above $20 on Oct. 17, 2025. The timeline ties back to earlier halving cycles and a short lag that, she argues, has repeated before.

Halving Dates And Follow-On Moves

Based on reports, crypto expert Diana points to the 2016–2017 cycle as the clearest example. Bitcoin halved on July 9, 2016, and then reached a peak above $19,000 on Dec. 18, 2017 — 525 days later.

XRP, she notes, followed with its high of $3.31 on Jan. 5, 2018, around 18 days after Bitcoin’s top. That sequence — Bitcoin first, XRP soon after — is central to her case.

Losing Steam, Legal Pressure

The pattern did not hold in the next cycle. Bitcoin halved on May 11, 2020, and then topped near $69,000 on Nov. 10, 2021, about 545 days later.

XRP did not mirror that run. Reports show XRP hit $1.95 in April 2021, several months earlier than Bitcoin’s peak, after legal pressure and exchange delistings constrained its move. Diana describes that episode as a lost cycle for the token.

Regulatory Clarity And Product Growth

According to reports, the legal cloud around XRP eased after a July 2023 court outcome that cleared major parts of XRP’s past sales from being labeled as securities.

Exchanges in the US resumed listings, and Ripple has been building out products like RLUSD and new payment corridors. Diana says those developments, together with multiple ETF filings, improve XRP’s chances this time.

She puts forward three price scenarios: a modest run to $5–$7 if Bitcoin’s momentum is modest; a base case of $10–$15 assuming ETF inflows and stronger use cases; and a blow-off rally that could push XRP past $20 if big institutional liquidity arrives.

XRP Forecasts Split: $12.25 Target Vs. Modest Growth Outlook

Meanwhile, Geoff Kendrick of Standard Chartered expects XRP’s rally to continue, saying the token could take on a larger role in international finance.

He also points to future XRP ETFs as a catalyst that could draw more investors. Kendrick places his price target at $12.25 by 2029, which would mean a 300%+ jump from today’s $2.95 and translate into annualized returns of about 43%.

That outlook, however, is far from universal. Morningstar analysts forecast the broader crypto market to grow close to 10% per year through 2034, a rate in line with historical stock market performance.

Featured image from Unsplash, chart from TradingView