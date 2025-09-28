TLDR mXRP vault hits $22M in deposits within days of its market launch. XRP holders earn up to 10% yield with mXRP, avoiding rebasing or inflation. mXRP tokens can be used in DeFi protocols for additional yield generation. XRP’s growing utility includes new stablecoin partnerships and tokenized funds. The mXRP vault, a new liquid staking [...] The post XRP’s mXRP Vault Surpasses $22M as Investors Capitalize on Staking Yield appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR mXRP vault hits $22M in deposits within days of its market launch. XRP holders earn up to 10% yield with mXRP, avoiding rebasing or inflation. mXRP tokens can be used in DeFi protocols for additional yield generation. XRP’s growing utility includes new stablecoin partnerships and tokenized funds. The mXRP vault, a new liquid staking [...] The post XRP’s mXRP Vault Surpasses $22M as Investors Capitalize on Staking Yield appeared first on CoinCentral.

XRP’s mXRP Vault Surpasses $22M as Investors Capitalize on Staking Yield

By: Coincentral
2025/09/28 00:32
XRP
XRP$2.7843-0.36%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001497+1.08%

TLDR

  • mXRP vault hits $22M in deposits within days of its market launch.
  • XRP holders earn up to 10% yield with mXRP, avoiding rebasing or inflation.
  • mXRP tokens can be used in DeFi protocols for additional yield generation.
  • XRP’s growing utility includes new stablecoin partnerships and tokenized funds.

The mXRP vault, a new liquid staking token, has quickly gained traction in the market, surpassing $22 million in deposits within days of its launch. Developed by Midas, in partnership with Axelar and Interop Labs, mXRP offers XRP holders an opportunity to earn up to 10% yield without the rebasing or inflation often associated with traditional staking models. The rising interest indicates growing demand for XRP-based financial products.

mXRP Launch Attracts Strong Investor Interest

The mXRP vault launched earlier this week has shown impressive growth, drawing over $22 million in deposits from investors in less than a week. The token, issued on the XRPL EVM sidechain, is designed to allow users to stake XRP and receive mXRP tokens, which can then be utilized within decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystems.

Unlike typical staking methods, the mXRP token does not involve rebasing or inflation of its supply. Instead, it is pegged to the value of XRP and accrues value based on performance. This structure allows holders to gain returns directly from performance gains without the volatility and dilution concerns present in traditional staking models. The collaboration between Midas, Axelar, and Interop Labs has helped create a platform that aims to enhance XRP’s use cases across the blockchain ecosystem.

How the mXRP Vault Works

mXRP operates by allowing XRP holders to deposit their tokens into the vault. Once deposited, the XRP is bridged into the XRPL EVM network, and in return, holders receive mXRP tokens. These mXRP tokens can be used in DeFi protocols for activities such as adding liquidity, lending, or staking in additional products. The token is fully composable, meaning it retains its functionality within other decentralized applications.

The yield generated from these activities can reach up to 10%. Behind the scenes, professional curators like Hyperithm, a digital asset management firm, handle the risk management of the collateral. When users decide to redeem their mXRP, the tokens are burned, and the equivalent amount of XRP is returned. This setup ensures that the system remains efficient and fair for all participants.

Ripple’s Expanding Ecosystem and New Developments

The launch of the mXRP vault is part of a broader effort to expand the use cases for XRP. Ripple has been working on several initiatives that integrate XRP into various financial products. One of the recent developments includes a partnership with Securitize to launch the Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin. The stablecoin, built on XRP, is designed to be used in tokenized funds managed by major financial firms like BlackRock and VanEck.

In addition, XRP-backed stablecoins have also gained traction in the market. Flare Network recently announced an XRP-backed stablecoin through its Enosys Liquity V2 platform, which is expected to increase liquidity for XRP on-chain. This further broadens the scope of XRP in the decentralized finance space, making it more attractive to both retail and institutional investors.

The Future of mXRP and XRP’s Growing Utility

The mXRP vault’s success points to a growing interest in products that allow users to earn yield from their XRP holdings. As XRP continues to expand its range of use cases, more investors may look to capitalize on these opportunities. With the combination of liquid staking and yield-generating strategies, mXRP is providing an alternative to traditional XRP staking models, which could attract more participants in the coming months.

As more products and services tied to XRP emerge, it is expected that demand for the token will continue to rise. With the mXRP vault leading the way, XRP’s growing utility in the DeFi space presents new opportunities for investors to generate returns while participating in the wider blockchain ecosystem.

The post XRP’s mXRP Vault Surpasses $22M as Investors Capitalize on Staking Yield appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

De Britse financiële waakhond, de FCA, komt in 2026 met nieuwe regels speciaal voor crypto bedrijven. Wat direct opvalt: de toezichthouder laat enkele klassieke financiële verplichtingen los om beter aan te sluiten op de snelle en grillige wereld van digitale activa. Tegelijkertijd wordt er extra nadruk gelegd op digitale beveiliging,... Het bericht FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
MetYa
MET$0.2272-0.43%
MANTRA
OM$0.1654+0.60%
OP
OP$0.6686+0.49%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 00:33
Share
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01522-1.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06728+4.79%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.013589-0.46%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Share
Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

The post Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the number of Bitcoin (BTC) treasury companies continues to increase day by day, another Nasdaq-listed company has announced its purchase of BTC. Accordingly, live broadcast and e-commerce company GD Culture Group announced a $787.5 million Bitcoin purchase agreement. According to the official statement, GD Culture Group announced that they have entered into an equity agreement to acquire assets worth $875 million, including 7,500 Bitcoins, from Pallas Capital Holding, a company registered in the British Virgin Islands. GD Culture will issue approximately 39.2 million shares of common stock in exchange for all of Pallas Capital’s assets, including $875.4 million worth of Bitcoin. GD Culture CEO Xiaojian Wang said the acquisition deal will directly support the company’s plan to build a strong and diversified crypto asset reserve while capitalizing on the growing institutional acceptance of Bitcoin as a reserve asset and store of value. With this acquisition, GD Culture is expected to become the 14th largest publicly traded Bitcoin holding company. The number of companies adopting Bitcoin treasury strategies has increased significantly, exceeding 190 by 2025. Immediately after the deal was announced, GD Culture shares fell 28.16% to $6.99, their biggest drop in a year. As you may also recall, GD Culture announced in May that it would create a cryptocurrency reserve. At this point, the company announced that they plan to invest in Bitcoin and President Donald Trump’s official meme coin, TRUMP token, through the issuance of up to $300 million in stock. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/another-nasdaq-listed-company-announces-massive-bitcoin-btc-purchase-becomes-14th-largest-company-theyll-also-invest-in-trump-linked-altcoin/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.546-0.35%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,389.98-0.43%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000389-3.04%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:06
Share

Trending News

More

FCA komt in 2026 met aangepaste cryptoregels voor Britse markt

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Another Nasdaq-Listed Company Announces Massive Bitcoin (BTC) Purchase! Becomes 14th Largest Company! – They’ll Also Invest in Trump-Linked Altcoin!

Can Ethereum (ETH) Price Hold $4,000? Yes, But Only If…

XRP Gains Shariah Compliance Approval in Bahrain