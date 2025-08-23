XRP’s Perfect Triangle Setup Predicts Sharp Bounce Above $3, What’s next?

By: NewsBTC
2025/08/23 14:30
After falling below $3, the XRP price looks to be entering into another triangle setup that could ultimately end up in a breakout. This formation on the 4-Hour chart began back in the month of July and could be headed to a natural close in the next few weeks, especially as sellers look to be tiring out at this level.

The Support Level To Watch For XRP

Pseudonymous crypto analyst TheSignalyst pointed to an interesting formation on the XRP price chart amid the descent into bearish territory. This is the formation of what the analyst has referred to as the “perfect triangle” setup, with the possibility of a breakout at the end of this setup.

First and foremost, TheSignalyst highlighted that the XRP price has since been coiling up inside a textbook symmetrical triangle. This is happening on the 4-Hour chart as both bulls and bears move to defend the next major levels in he end.

For the bulls, they continue to struggle to hold the support above $2.78, with the price pushing further downward due to the sell pressure. Meanwhile, the bears are still mounting resistance all inside this triangle, with a possible cross of both trendlines happening soon.

XRP price

So far, the bears seem to have more control since the XRP price continues to bear down, and the altcoin is now already testing the lower bound of the triangle. With the mounting pressure, bulls must maintain this lower bound if there is to be any recovery. If this level holds, then the analyst says a potential bounce back could be expected for XRP, and this would take it toward the upper boundary.

In the case of a bounce back, XRP could see an over 14% increase in price to retest the $3.2 level again. This is where the bears come in once again with resistance, and sellers will need to push back at this level in order to invalidate the uptrend.

However, if the lower trendline does not hold above $2.78 and bears are able to break below it, then it could signal a sustained downtrend. A breakdown from this level would invalidate the “perfect triangle” setup and likely push the XRP price back down toward $2.5, where there is major buy support.

XRP price chart from TradingView.com
