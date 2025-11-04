XUSD Stablecoin Crashed 70% After $93M Stream Finance Loss

Stream Finance’s staked stablecoin, XUSD, lost its peg early Tuesday, falling by more than 60% after the DeFi protocol disclosed that an external fund manager had lost approximately $93 million in managed assets.

The event shook the DeFi circles, causing XUSD to plummet to a new all-time low of $0.30, according to data from CoinGecko.

Stream Finance Freezes Withdrawals

In an X post, the Stream Finance team confirmed the loss and temporary suspension of all deposits and withdrawals while investigations continue.

It also said it has hired attorneys Keith Miller and Joseph Cutler of Perkins Coie LLP to lead a full probe into the loss and has begun withdrawing all remaining liquid assets as a precautionary step.

Blockchain security firm PeckShield first flagged the issue earlier in the day, noting that XUSD had fallen by 23%, before the decline deepened to 58% within an hour. At the time of writing, the asset was trading around $0.48, a 62% drop in the last 24 hours.

Its market cap sits at roughly $95.6 million, with a one-day trading volume of $1.59 million. The stablecoin’s 7-day and 30-day performances both mirror the sharp decline, showing a consistent 62% downturn, making it one of the steepest stablecoin depegs of 2025 so far.

Ongoing DeFi Fragility

The Stream Finance incident comes hot on the heels of an exploit on Balancer V2, one of the sector’s longest-running protocols, which led to $128 million in losses.

The attack also impacted several Balancer forks, with StakeWise DAO confirming earlier today that, together with security experts from Balancer and Gnosis Chain, it had managed to recover 73.5% of its affected funds, returning more than $20 million worth of stolen assets to users.

These events highlight a recurring problem in the industry. According to a recent Peckshield report, in September alone, there were more than 20 major exploits on DeFi platforms, in which over $127 million was collectively lost.

Although the figure represented a 22% drop from August’s loss of $163 million, it still brought 2025’s total above $3 billion, with casualties including the Bunni decentralized exchange. The platform shut down completely after an $8.4 million hack, which left the team unable to cover the cost of new security audits. However, they announced that users would still be able to withdraw assets and that the remaining treasury funds would be distributed to token holders.

