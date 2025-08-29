Xverse Integrates Spark, Unlocking Instant Bitcoin DeFi and Stablecoins for 1.6 Million Users

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/29 12:51
The leading self-custodial Bitcoin wallet aims to become the home of BitcoinFi with the addition of the high-performance L2.

HONG KONG — Xverse, the leading self-custodial Bitcoin wallet for the on-chain economy, today announced the integration of Spark, a new high-performance Bitcoin Layer 2 protocol. For the more than 1.6 million Xverse users, this integration unlocks instant, low-fee payments and tokens, representing a significant leap forward for DeFi on Bitcoin.

Developed by Lightspark, the Spark protocol is an open-source Layer 2 built on innovative statechain technology. This design enables Bitcoin to achieve high transaction performance and native support for stablecoins, making it practical for everyday payments and advanced financial applications. By integrating Spark, Xverse is directly addressing the core challenges of scalability and usability in the ecosystem.

“Bitcoin’s potential is finally being unlocked for more than just holding. Our goal is to make Xverse the definitive home of BitcoinFi, and integrating Spark is a monumental step,” said Ken Liao, Founder and CEO of Xverse. “We’re giving our users the tools for a true on-chain economy—delivering the speed of modern finance without ever compromising the self-custody that is core to Bitcoin’s ethos.”

Thanks to the integration, Xverse users can now leverage Spark’s key features directly within their Bitcoin wallet. This includes sub-second transaction finality, near-zero fees for transfers within the Spark network, and seamless compatibility with the Lightning Network without the complexity of managing nodes or channels. Most importantly, it enables the issuance and transfer of stablecoins on Bitcoin using powerful native standards, opening the door to a robust DeFi ecosystem.

“Spark was built to make Bitcoin fast, scalable, and useful for everyday applications. It’s exciting to see Xverse bring this to over a million users and is a huge step forward,” said David Marcus, Co-Founder & CEO of Lightspark.

The launch of Spark on Xverse enables a new wave of Bitcoin-native applications, connecting users to a rapidly growing ecosystem. This momentum is highlighted by major platforms like Magic Eden, which is also integrating Spark to power fast, low-cost sefllements for its Bitcoin-native markets. This positions Xverse users at the center of an interoperable network of next-gen applications.

Xverse is leading the charge in building a seamless, multi-layer Bitcoin experience. By integrating cufling-edge protocols like Spark, Xverse provides a unified platform for users to

manage assets and interact with applications across Bitcoin L1 and Layer 2s.

To get ready for a faster, stronger, and more scalable Bitcoin DeFi experience, download the Xverse wallet today. Learn more at xverse.app.

About Xverse

Xverse is the on-chain platform for the Bitcoin economy—think Revolut meets Alchemy, built natively on Bitcoin. Trusted by over 1.6 million users, Xverse is building the home of BitcoinFi with its unified portfolio platform for Bitcoin L1 and Layer 2s, alongside developer infrastructure to power seamless Bitcoin-native apps.

About Spark

Spark is an open-source Layer 2 protocol designed for high-performance transactions and token support on Bitcoin. Developed by Lightspark, it leverages statechain technology to provide instant, low-fee, and self-custodial payments, enabling a scalable ecosystem for wallets, developers, and businesses to build financial applications interoperable with the Lightning Network.

