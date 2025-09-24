The post Y Combinator launches funding initiative targeting on-chain startups with Base partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Y Combinator announced plans to fund Web3 startups through a new “Fintech 3.0” initiative created in collaboration with Base and Coinbase Ventures on Sept. 23. The accelerator targets companies building financial systems on blockchain infrastructure, citing regulatory clarity and infrastructure maturity as key factors enabling this sector’s growth. The announcement, released simultaneously by Y Combinator and Base on Sept. 23, positions blockchain technology as the foundation for a new financial era where payments settle instantly worldwide for under one cent. Y Combinator frames this as the third evolution of financial technology, following the initial digitization in the 1990s and the emergence of API-based services over the past decade. According to the announcement, three factors have aligned to make on-chain finance viable now. The GENIUS Act established federal regulations for stablecoins, leading to a $30 billion market cap growth and interest from Amazon and Walmart in launching their own stablecoins. Additionally, Layer-2 (L2) blockchain infrastructure has achieved sub-second, sub-cent transaction processing, with Base reporting nearly $15 billion in platform assets. The third factor cited was growing market demand, with an estimated 560 million crypto users globally and $30 trillion in stablecoin settlements last year, representing a 300% year-over-year increase. Strategic focus areas Y Combinator identified three priority funding sectors. Stablecoins represent the primary opportunity, with dollar-pegged digital currencies proving the model for instant global payments. The accelerator seeks companies building local currency stablecoins and crypto-native commerce platforms. Base reported over $4 billion in stablecoin value across its platform, including EURC, CADC, IDRX, and additional local variants. The second focus area is tokenization and trading applications. The initiative targets startups that apply blockchain rails to traditional assets, enabling programmable equity tokens and global access to previously illiquid markets. JPMorgan recently launched USD-backed deposit tokens on Base through its Kinexys platform, demonstrating institutional… The post Y Combinator launches funding initiative targeting on-chain startups with Base partnership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Y Combinator announced plans to fund Web3 startups through a new “Fintech 3.0” initiative created in collaboration with Base and Coinbase Ventures on Sept. 23. The accelerator targets companies building financial systems on blockchain infrastructure, citing regulatory clarity and infrastructure maturity as key factors enabling this sector’s growth. The announcement, released simultaneously by Y Combinator and Base on Sept. 23, positions blockchain technology as the foundation for a new financial era where payments settle instantly worldwide for under one cent. Y Combinator frames this as the third evolution of financial technology, following the initial digitization in the 1990s and the emergence of API-based services over the past decade. According to the announcement, three factors have aligned to make on-chain finance viable now. The GENIUS Act established federal regulations for stablecoins, leading to a $30 billion market cap growth and interest from Amazon and Walmart in launching their own stablecoins. Additionally, Layer-2 (L2) blockchain infrastructure has achieved sub-second, sub-cent transaction processing, with Base reporting nearly $15 billion in platform assets. The third factor cited was growing market demand, with an estimated 560 million crypto users globally and $30 trillion in stablecoin settlements last year, representing a 300% year-over-year increase. Strategic focus areas Y Combinator identified three priority funding sectors. Stablecoins represent the primary opportunity, with dollar-pegged digital currencies proving the model for instant global payments. The accelerator seeks companies building local currency stablecoins and crypto-native commerce platforms. Base reported over $4 billion in stablecoin value across its platform, including EURC, CADC, IDRX, and additional local variants. The second focus area is tokenization and trading applications. The initiative targets startups that apply blockchain rails to traditional assets, enabling programmable equity tokens and global access to previously illiquid markets. JPMorgan recently launched USD-backed deposit tokens on Base through its Kinexys platform, demonstrating institutional…

Y Combinator launches funding initiative targeting on-chain startups with Base partnership

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/24 02:23
Capverse
CAP$0.1167-18.95%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016111-7.20%
Areon Network
AREA$0.009+2.15%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4526+1.02%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%

Y Combinator announced plans to fund Web3 startups through a new “Fintech 3.0” initiative created in collaboration with Base and Coinbase Ventures on Sept. 23.

The accelerator targets companies building financial systems on blockchain infrastructure, citing regulatory clarity and infrastructure maturity as key factors enabling this sector’s growth.

The announcement, released simultaneously by Y Combinator and Base on Sept. 23, positions blockchain technology as the foundation for a new financial era where payments settle instantly worldwide for under one cent.

Y Combinator frames this as the third evolution of financial technology, following the initial digitization in the 1990s and the emergence of API-based services over the past decade.

According to the announcement, three factors have aligned to make on-chain finance viable now. The GENIUS Act established federal regulations for stablecoins, leading to a $30 billion market cap growth and interest from Amazon and Walmart in launching their own stablecoins.

Additionally, Layer-2 (L2) blockchain infrastructure has achieved sub-second, sub-cent transaction processing, with Base reporting nearly $15 billion in platform assets.

The third factor cited was growing market demand, with an estimated 560 million crypto users globally and $30 trillion in stablecoin settlements last year, representing a 300% year-over-year increase.

Strategic focus areas

Y Combinator identified three priority funding sectors. Stablecoins represent the primary opportunity, with dollar-pegged digital currencies proving the model for instant global payments.

The accelerator seeks companies building local currency stablecoins and crypto-native commerce platforms. Base reported over $4 billion in stablecoin value across its platform, including EURC, CADC, IDRX, and additional local variants.

The second focus area is tokenization and trading applications. The initiative targets startups that apply blockchain rails to traditional assets, enabling programmable equity tokens and global access to previously illiquid markets.

JPMorgan recently launched USD-backed deposit tokens on Base through its Kinexys platform, demonstrating institutional adoption of tokenized assets for instant settlement.

Applications and AI agents comprise the third sector, with Y Combinator backing companies building on-chain social platforms and autonomous trading systems.

Base’s Clanker AI agent generated over $13 million in revenue during its first five months by launching tokens through text commands, while other agents execute trades and create prediction markets.

Y Combinator positions the regulatory environment as the crucial enabler for this funding focus.

The accelerator argued that previous regulatory uncertainty prevented generational company building in crypto, making current federal frameworks essential for founder confidence in pursuing on-chain financial services.

Mentioned in this article
Latest Alpha Market Report

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/y-combinator-launches-funding-initiative-targeting-on-chain-startups-with-base-partnership/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

The post Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent crypto news, Stephen Miran swore in as the latest Federal Reserve governor on September 16, 2025, slipping into the board’s last open spot right before the Federal Open Market Committee kicks off its two-day rate discussion. Traders are betting heavily on a 25-basis-point trim, which would bring the federal funds rate down to 4.00%-4.25%, based on CME FedWatch Tool figures from September 15, 2025. Miran, who’s been Trump’s top economic advisor and a supporter of his trade ideas, joins a seven-member board where just three governors come from Democratic picks, according to the Fed’s records updated that same day. Crypto News: Miran’s Background and Quick Path to Confirmation The Senate greenlit Miran on September 15, 2025, with a tight 48-47 vote, following his nomination on September 2, 2025, as per a recent crypto news update. His stint runs only until January 31, 2026, stepping in for Adriana D. Kugler, who stepped down in August 2025 for reasons not made public. Miran earned his economics Ph.D. from Harvard and worked at the Treasury back in Trump’s first go-around. Afterward, he moved to Hudson Bay Capital Management as an economist, then looped back to the White House in December 2024 to head the Council of Economic Advisers. There, he helped craft Trump’s “reciprocal tariffs” approach, aimed at fixing trade gaps with China and the EU. He wouldn’t quit his White House gig, which irked Senator Elizabeth Warren at the September 7, 2025, confirmation hearings. That limited time frame means Miran gets to cast a vote straight away at the FOMC session starting September 16, 2025. The full board now features Chair Jerome H. Powell (Trump pick, term ends 2026), Vice Chair Philip N. Jefferson (Biden, to 2036), and folks like Lisa D. Cook (Biden, to 2028) and Michael S. Barr…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03054-1.38%
Humanity
H$0.04697-19.53%
Threshold
T$0.01551+1.24%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:14
Share
Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Wormhole has moved beyond its distribution phase, initiating a new strategy. By allocating on-chain and off-chain protocol revenue to a dedicated treasury, the cross-chain protocol is creating a direct link between its commercial success and the value of its native…
Wormhole
W$0.10041-0.73%
CROSS
CROSS$0.23912+0.62%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01186-1.16%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 03:05
Share
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

ETFs are no longer just for Bitcoin and Ethereum. Last week, three major altcoin exchange-traded funds launched and faced a […] The post Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads appeared first on Coindoo.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004508+2.75%
XRP
XRP$2.8501+0.58%
Major
MAJOR$0.13419+0.20%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/24 02:24
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto News: Donald Trump-Aligned Fed Governor To Speed Up Fed Rate Cuts?

Wormhole’s W token enters ‘value accrual’ phase with strategic reserve

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as First XRP and Dogecoin ETFs Are at a Crossroads

25% Bitcoin Strategy: CfC St. Moritz Partners with Sygnum Bank for Stronger Future

Fold Holdings to Launch Bitcoin Credit Card with Stripe, Visa Partnership