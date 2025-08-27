Yaba’s Pickle Is Kind Of A Big Dill — Sweet And Sour Wins On Splinterlands

As Deckard Cain once said… Stay Awhile and Listen! Splinterlands isn’t just a game… it’s a dynamic universe that has the potential to shape and transform lives. Is it the thrill of battles or the joy of collecting cards!

It’s all about synergy! What’s in for the battle mages? An infinite challenge to become the best! Endless fights and opportunities to become a better battle mage.. and the new cards will help!

And honestly, the journey is far from over. Every new game is another chance to rise higher and prove what I’m really made of. Time to get salty … and juicy! There’s greatness awaiting!

Now… let’s talk about Yaba’s Pickle! This drop is kind of a big dill! Yaba’s Pickle rolled out of the Splinterlands pantry with all the chaos, flavor, and rarity you could ask for. It’s one of the juiciest card drops in Splinterlands!

Yaba’s Pickle is a limited-edition collectible card being introduced in Splinterlands, as part of a special promotional event featuring multiple release phases! It includes a sale, a draw, and an auction… each offering different foil versions of the card.

Thematically, Yaba’s Pickle is a quirky and mysterious item tied to Yabapmatt! While its full lore may be tongue-in-cheek or symbolic, in gameplay terms, the card itself has unique stats and abilities, with rarity and prestige increasing across its Regular, Gold Foil, and Black Foil editions.

Get ready… the journey to claim Yaba’s Pickle started with the SPS Stakeholder Pickle Release. A snapshot of all staked SPS will be taken and for every 1,000 SPS you’ve got staked at that moment, you’re be eligible to receive one of these exclusive cards.

This moment is just for Splinterlands SPS stakers, but don’t worry… the excitement doesn’t end there. Even if you miss the snapshot, the Fortune Draw and Auction events are open to all players, giving everyone a shot at the goods.

I had a little over 8000 staked SPS so my allocation after the snapshot was eight cards! Not an expensive buy, is you consider the versatility of the pickle, and how can be integrated into battle dynamics! However, I wish it was a neutral card!

For just 150 DEC or 150 Credits per card, you can head straight to the Pickle Shop and start building your collection. The sale runs for 30 days, and during that time, you’ll have a chance to pull from three foil editions.

Regular Foils are your standard pulls, while Gold Foils drop at a rate of 2% — or 4% if you’re boosting your odds with Alchemy Potions. The rarest of the batch, the Black Foil, has a 1 in 4,000 drop rate — improved to 1 in 2,000 with Midnight Potions.

If the RNG gods don’t bless you during the sale, don’t fret. Starting on the 29th of July, the Gold Foil Arcane Fortune Draw gives you another shot. For 50 days, a single Gold Foil Arcane card will be given away daily. Each draw costs 200 Aura, 10 Vouchers, and 200 DEC… which guarantees a regular foil pickle, with a chance at winning the daily Gold Foil Arcane.

Finally, the chase culminates with the ultimate prize… the Black Foil Arcane Auction. Just 20 of these ultra-rare cards exist, and one will be auctioned each day over a 25-hour window. Winners will be determined by the highest bids, with cards distributed from highest mint number to lowest.

To participate, you’ll need to craft Auction Marks, using 1,000 Aura, 50 Vouchers, and 500 DEC per mark. These marks are tradable, placed in escrow when bidding, and fully refundable if you’re outbid.

Still thinking about my strategy, and if I want to dive into the upcoming raffles or auctions. Until then, I combined my pickles for a level two card. It gained one armor, and I think this can bring some wins on the battlefield!

Keep in mind… some of these events will overlap, so you may find yourself choosing between crafting for Fortune Draws or bidding in the Black Foil Auction. Think ahead, plan your strategy, and make your moves wisely.

Mark your calendar: the SPS Snapshot hits on June 17th… the sale goes live June 24th… the Gold Foil Fortune Draw kicks off July 29th… and the Black Foil Auction begins September 23rd.

Whether you’re chasing a golden shimmer or hunting down the legendary Black Foil, one thing’s for sure… Yaba’s Pickle is a spicy drop you won’t want to miss!

Watching the evolution, and knowing that I will never be able to reach a maximal level, I think the level three version is rather good. I can get the current stats of my level two card plus dodge! This pickle will be hard to slice!

Whether you’re going for gold or chasing that elusive Black Foil, Yaba’s Pickle is the drop you won’t want to miss. For now let’s focus about the little salty golem, and see how if fits into different teams!

The opportunity came straight away, with a 16-mana battle that would end very fast. Four’s a Crowd didn’t really matter, only Close Range and Noxious Fumes. I had to survive longer than the enemy… and Yaba’s Pickle was the anwer!

Prophet Rosa: +2 Ranged or Shield

Endless Gibbon: Melee with Range

Daigendark Surveyor: Support with Magic Reflect

Moxian Rebel: Caster with Weapon Training

Yaba’s Pickle: Salty Support

Chosing Prophet Rosa in a battle with Close Range available is obvious… but I went for a twist. I didn’t boosted the ranged attack of the units because I had no ranged units, instead I blessed Yaba’s Pickle with Shield!

The Moxian Rebel gave magic powers to the support units, and hopefully enough damage to nuke the enemy team! The Endless Gibbon had no chance against Thraghun, but the Pickle’s armor made the Gonach Excavator waste a round!

The wave of noxious fumes hit hard, and my Moxian Rebel and the opponent’s Tharghun hit the dust! The pickle survived… and the pickle delivered the final blow! It’s a big dill! See the full battle here!

Yaba’s Pickle Is Kind Of A Big Dill — Sweet And Sour Wins On Splinterlands was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story.