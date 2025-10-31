ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post Yakovenko cites 2025 revenue multiplier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anatoly Yakovenko said in a recent public discussion that AI coding is reshaping developer workflows and productivity at Solana. What does the Solana revenue report show? The Solana financial update highlighted a material jump in monetisation, with a reported $2.85 billion annual revenue 2025 figure disclosed in company statements. The Solana revenue report frames that growth alongside increasing developer activity, ecosystem services and trading-derived fees. What did Anatoly Yakovenko say in the interview? Anatoly Yakovenko said at TechCrunch Disrupt (30 October 2025) that AI functions as a force multiplier for protocol teams and builders; coverage of his remarks appears in industry reporting, including Dataconomy’s summary of the session. He described a shift from hands-on coding toward oversight and validation of agentic outputs. How is agentic coding explained? Agentic coding explained in the interview refers to autonomous, multi-step agents that execute tasks, chain reasoning and adapt workflows with reduced human intervention. Yakovenko framed the approach as complementary to formal verification and security reviews rather than a replacement for engineering judgement. Which AI coding tools and models are referenced? Yakovenko said teams are using models such as Claude to assist design and code iteration, and that AI coding tools accelerate prototyping and shorten refactor cycles. He emphasised close monitoring to catch cases when the agent is “going off the rails,” preserving quality through human oversight. Note: Yakovenko stressed governance and audit trails remain essential when agents write or modify production code. How have Solana ETF inflows affected adoption? Traditional investors showed immediate interest when a Bitwise-managed Solana ETF launched, with reported $70 million ETF inflows debut day cited in coverage. These Solana ETF inflows point to growing institutional appetite for regulated access to the chain’s economics. As one market observer noted drawing a parallel to earlier spot ETF dynamics, “BTC ETFs see… The post Yakovenko cites 2025 revenue multiplier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Anatoly Yakovenko said in a recent public discussion that AI coding is reshaping developer workflows and productivity at Solana. What does the Solana revenue report show? The Solana financial update highlighted a material jump in monetisation, with a reported $2.85 billion annual revenue 2025 figure disclosed in company statements. The Solana revenue report frames that growth alongside increasing developer activity, ecosystem services and trading-derived fees. What did Anatoly Yakovenko say in the interview? Anatoly Yakovenko said at TechCrunch Disrupt (30 October 2025) that AI functions as a force multiplier for protocol teams and builders; coverage of his remarks appears in industry reporting, including Dataconomy’s summary of the session. He described a shift from hands-on coding toward oversight and validation of agentic outputs. How is agentic coding explained? Agentic coding explained in the interview refers to autonomous, multi-step agents that execute tasks, chain reasoning and adapt workflows with reduced human intervention. Yakovenko framed the approach as complementary to formal verification and security reviews rather than a replacement for engineering judgement. Which AI coding tools and models are referenced? Yakovenko said teams are using models such as Claude to assist design and code iteration, and that AI coding tools accelerate prototyping and shorten refactor cycles. He emphasised close monitoring to catch cases when the agent is “going off the rails,” preserving quality through human oversight. Note: Yakovenko stressed governance and audit trails remain essential when agents write or modify production code. How have Solana ETF inflows affected adoption? Traditional investors showed immediate interest when a Bitwise-managed Solana ETF launched, with reported $70 million ETF inflows debut day cited in coverage. These Solana ETF inflows point to growing institutional appetite for regulated access to the chain’s economics. As one market observer noted drawing a parallel to earlier spot ETF dynamics, “BTC ETFs see…

Yakovenko cites 2025 revenue multiplier

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/31 00:17
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.03414+2.18%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.06355-1.44%
Jump Tom
JUMP$0.000000000307-22.67%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04699-1.73%
CATCH
CATCH$0.003553-0.30%

Anatoly Yakovenko said in a recent public discussion that AI coding is reshaping developer workflows and productivity at Solana.

What does the Solana revenue report show?

The Solana financial update highlighted a material jump in monetisation, with a reported $2.85 billion annual revenue 2025 figure disclosed in company statements. The Solana revenue report frames that growth alongside increasing developer activity, ecosystem services and trading-derived fees.

What did Anatoly Yakovenko say in the interview?

Anatoly Yakovenko said at TechCrunch Disrupt (30 October 2025) that AI functions as a force multiplier for protocol teams and builders; coverage of his remarks appears in industry reporting, including Dataconomy’s summary of the session. He described a shift from hands-on coding toward oversight and validation of agentic outputs.

How is agentic coding explained?

Agentic coding explained in the interview refers to autonomous, multi-step agents that execute tasks, chain reasoning and adapt workflows with reduced human intervention. Yakovenko framed the approach as complementary to formal verification and security reviews rather than a replacement for engineering judgement.

Which AI coding tools and models are referenced?

Yakovenko said teams are using models such as Claude to assist design and code iteration, and that AI coding tools accelerate prototyping and shorten refactor cycles. He emphasised close monitoring to catch cases when the agent is “going off the rails,” preserving quality through human oversight.

Note: Yakovenko stressed governance and audit trails remain essential when agents write or modify production code.

How have Solana ETF inflows affected adoption?

Traditional investors showed immediate interest when a Bitwise-managed Solana ETF launched, with reported $70 million ETF inflows debut day cited in coverage. These Solana ETF inflows point to growing institutional appetite for regulated access to the chain’s economics.

As one market observer noted drawing a parallel to earlier spot ETF dynamics, “BTC ETFs see record $1B in net inflows,” which can quickly shift on‑chain supply and custody patterns. Market participants say ETF visibility supports custody, treasury and fund-level allocations, helping bridge crypto-native engineering with traditional finance processes.

How does Solana AI coding tie product, developers and funds together?

Yakovenko argued that Solana AI coding improves developer throughput and makes treasury-backed product teams more efficient, which in turn strengthens commercial revenue channels and supports regulated product launches.

In brief, Yakovenko sees agentic coding and AI-assisted tooling as operational multipliers that support Solana’s revenue and the emergence of regulated investment flows. Further details and primary reporting are available in Dataconomy’s coverage of his remarks.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/10/30/ai-coding-solana-revenue-2025/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,708.94+1.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12506+3.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007642-0.27%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56
Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

TLDR: DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger. DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access. Franklin [...] The post Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.5389+8.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007201-0.82%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:21

Trending News

More

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,543.20
$105,543.20$105,543.20

+0.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,543.34
$3,543.34$3,543.34

+0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5450
$2.5450$2.5450

+0.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.16
$166.16$166.16

-0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17906
$0.17906$0.17906

-0.09%