Yakovenko cites 2025 revenue multiplier

Anatoly Yakovenko said in a recent public discussion that AI coding is reshaping developer workflows and productivity at Solana.

What does the Solana revenue report show?

The Solana financial update highlighted a material jump in monetisation, with a reported $2.85 billion annual revenue 2025 figure disclosed in company statements. The Solana revenue report frames that growth alongside increasing developer activity, ecosystem services and trading-derived fees.

What did Anatoly Yakovenko say in the interview?

Anatoly Yakovenko said at TechCrunch Disrupt (30 October 2025) that AI functions as a force multiplier for protocol teams and builders; coverage of his remarks appears in industry reporting, including Dataconomy’s summary of the session. He described a shift from hands-on coding toward oversight and validation of agentic outputs.

How is agentic coding explained?

Agentic coding explained in the interview refers to autonomous, multi-step agents that execute tasks, chain reasoning and adapt workflows with reduced human intervention. Yakovenko framed the approach as complementary to formal verification and security reviews rather than a replacement for engineering judgement.

Which AI coding tools and models are referenced?

Yakovenko said teams are using models such as Claude to assist design and code iteration, and that AI coding tools accelerate prototyping and shorten refactor cycles. He emphasised close monitoring to catch cases when the agent is “going off the rails,” preserving quality through human oversight.

Note: Yakovenko stressed governance and audit trails remain essential when agents write or modify production code.

How have Solana ETF inflows affected adoption?

Traditional investors showed immediate interest when a Bitwise-managed Solana ETF launched, with reported $70 million ETF inflows debut day cited in coverage. These Solana ETF inflows point to growing institutional appetite for regulated access to the chain’s economics.

As one market observer noted drawing a parallel to earlier spot ETF dynamics, “BTC ETFs see record $1B in net inflows,” which can quickly shift on‑chain supply and custody patterns. Market participants say ETF visibility supports custody, treasury and fund-level allocations, helping bridge crypto-native engineering with traditional finance processes.

How does Solana AI coding tie product, developers and funds together?

Yakovenko argued that Solana AI coding improves developer throughput and makes treasury-backed product teams more efficient, which in turn strengthens commercial revenue channels and supports regulated product launches.

In brief, Yakovenko sees agentic coding and AI-assisted tooling as operational multipliers that support Solana’s revenue and the emergence of regulated investment flows. Further details and primary reporting are available in Dataconomy’s coverage of his remarks.