Yala’s YU stablecoin fails to restore peg after ‘attempted attack’

By: Coinstats
2025/09/14 21:11
YALA
YALA$0.14911-11.25%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09596-0.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01457-3.82%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4431-4.19%
SentraNet
SENT$0.000019-26.92%

Yala’s Bitcoin-collateralized YU stablecoin dropped as low as $0.2046 after an attempted protocol attack, failing to restore its $1 peg.

Yala’s Bitcoin-backed stablecoin YU has failed to regain its dollar peg following an “attempted attack” early Sunday that sent the token plummeting to $0.2046.

The Yala team confirmed the incident in a post on X, noting that it “briefly impacted YU’s peg.” The team added that they are working with blockchain security firm SlowMist and other security partners to investigate the breach.

“Update: All funds are safe. Bitcoin deposited to Yala remains self-custodial or in vaults, with none lost,” the team wrote in their latest post on X. “We’ve identified issues and, as a precaution, paused some product features. Please wait for our green light before re-engaging,” they added.

Read more

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.2)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.2)

$act and other collective plunge
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1444-2.89%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03882-5.43%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002596-6.01%
Share
PANews2025/04/02 10:27
Share
Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

De stablecoin YU van het project Yala is flink onderuitgegaan en heeft zijn koppeling aan de dollar verloren. De koers zakte tot een dieptepunt van $0,2074 voordat het zich enigszins herstelde naar $0,8295. Op dit moment is de koers nog steeds meer dan 16% lager dan de bedoelde peg van... Het bericht Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
YALA
YALA$0.14798-12.92%
OP
OP$0.7783-5.32%
Qitmeer Network
MEER$0.002932+0.44%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:35
Share
Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Not all altcoins will thrive this season. Investors must rely on due diligence and conviction for survival.
Notcoin
NOT$0.001903-5.03%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/14 21:00
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.4.2)

Stablecoin YU crasht onder $0,21 na aanvalspoging op Yala

Bitcoin weakens, altcoins build strength for next market rally – What else?

Bitcoin May Double, But Ozak AI’s Presale Could Flip Small BTC Investments Into 100x Returns

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion