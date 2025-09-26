Yasubee Ramen Opens First United States Location In Manhattan

Yasubee Ramen opens in New York City this week, bringing its signature tsukemen and more bowls of ramen to Manhattan Yasubee Ramen

Straight out of Japan, an septuagenarian ramen brand is opening its first restaurant in the United States.

Yasubee Ramen, which first opened in Omoide Yokocho in 1951, will start serving its slurpable menu at 253 West 26th Street in Chelsea, New York on Thursday, September 25.

The Yasubee Ramen brand operates over 80 restaurants across Japan, and this new ramen shop marks its first restaurant expansion overseas, following a test kitchen pop-up with Kung Fu Tea in Flushing, Queens last year.

In Japan, Yasubee is best known for its tsukemen, a dish in which the noodles are served on the side to be dipped into broth. Yasubee’s signature homemade noodles are thicker and chewier than classic ramen, and an extra order of noodles can be added to any dish for an extra boost of noodles.

For those who prefer a soupier dish, more traditional bowls of shiyo and miso ramen are also on Yasubee’s Chelsea menu, plus various familiar small plates like steamed gyoza, karaage, shishito peppers, roasted sesame edamame, and chilled furikake edamame. Donburi rice bowls are also on the menu, with toppings including braised pork belly and pork cutlets. Dishes can also be customized with a soy-marinated shoyu egg, seaweed, steamed gyoza, and more.

To drink, cocktails, soft drinks, and special beers including matcha IPA and yuzu ale.

To celebrate the opening week, Yasubee’s Grand Opening Specials will be offered through Sunday, September 28. First week promos include a free dessert with the purchase of any entree, and a buy one get one free offer on all drinks. Staff will also be playing games with guests, including rock paper scissors, for winners to earn a small plate of their choice on the house.

Yasubee is far from the only Japanese ramen chain to make waves in New York City.

Ippudo, known for its thin noodles in creamy tonkotsu pork broth has locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, including a unique plant-based restaurant in DUMBO, Ippudo V. Ichiran, known for its solo dining booths for guests to deeply focus on their bowl of noodles, also has locations in Manhattan and Brooklyn, plus instant ramen kits that include their dried noodles and a concentrated tonkotsu broth to rehydrate with water. Tonchin, another Tokyo-based favorite, has a Midtown Manhattan and a Williamsburg restaurant with local character, including natural wines and vegan menu options. E.A.K. ramen, yet another Japanese ramen chain, has several Manhattan locations doling out its signature iekei-style ramen, distinguished by its cloudy broth and thick straight noodles.

Yasubee is currently walk-in only, with takeout available to order online.