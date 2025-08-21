Yeezy Coin Skyrockets 6,800% After Kanye West Debuts YZY Token

Yeezy Coin ($YZY) surged with 6,800% after Kanye West’s YZY token launch, showing the enormous influence of celebrity-driven meme coins.

Bitcoin (BTC) faces short-term selling pressures and market volatility as retailing investors chase hype from speculative altcoins like YZY.

Yeezy Coin ($YZY), a meme coin tied to Kanye West’s iconic Yeezy brand, has surged an astonishing 6,800% following the official debut of the YZY token on the Solana blockchain. According to reports, after being introduced, the Yeezy Coin (YZY) on Solana exploded roughly 6,800% within hours, reaching a high of $3.16. One ambitious whale turned 12,170 SOL (~$2.28M) into a cool $8.29M, marking a $6M gain.

As Ye himself declared during the launch, The statement reflects his vision of merging fashion, culture, and blockchain into a single ecosystem—one where YZY is not just a speculative token, but potentially a stepping stone to the Yeezy brand’s digital future.

As background knowledge, the YZY token operates on the Solana blockchain, leveraging its fast transaction speeds and low fees to facilitate seamless e-commerce payments. The project introduces innovative features such as Ye Pay, a payment processor that accepts both credit cards and crypto, and the YZY Card, which allows users to spend YZY and USDC globally.

Adding to this, the 6,800% surge in YZY’s value underscores the power of Kanye West’s cultural influence not only in the music industry. With a fanbase spanning music, fashion, and pop culture, West’s endorsement has driven significant retail interest, as seen in the token’s distribution across over 13,500 holding addresses.

However, according to analysis, as whether the launch was not without bottlenecks. Initially planned for February 20, 2025, the release was delayed multiple times due to concerns over market conditions and the fallout from the LIBRA scandal.

Market Implications: Cryptocurrencies and Bitcoin

On one side, the rise of YZY highlights the growing influence of celebrity-driven meme coins in the cryptocurrency market, but it also raises questions about their impact on broader market dynamics. Also, as Meme coins, while volatile, often attract speculative capital, diverting liquidity from established cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

As our notes indicate, this YZY launch, however, follows a familiar pattern in the meme-coin playbook: hype-fueled pump, dramatic scalp through quick flips, and fade when the story ends. Yet, the positive fuse surround YZY could contribute to short-term market volatility, as retail investors chase high-risk, high-reward opportunities.

As for Bitcoin, the latest price of BTC shows another headwind in the form of a profit-taking trend, as highlighted in a recent CNF update. As of now, Bitcoin’s price remains at a critical conditions. BTC is trading at $113,623.15, reflecting a decrease of 0.01% in the past day and 6.57% in the past week, according to CoinMarketCap data. See the BTC price chart below.

