Yei Finance, the leading protocol in the Sei ecosystem, has opened TGE registration and supports Clovis users to participate simultaneously.

PANews reported on September 4th that Yei Finance, a leading Sei protocol, announced that its TGE registration page is officially online and will open to users to register for airdrop qualifications at 13:00 UTC on September 4th.

It is reported that this event is aimed at liquidity providers, ecological partners and community users of Yei Finance's products and cross-chain liquidity protocol Clovis.

Registration window: September 4th to September 30th. The token code is $CLO, taken from the abbreviation of Yei's product Clovis.