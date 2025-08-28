Yellen Warns Against Trump’s Fed Dismissal Attempt

Key Points: Federal Reserve under threat, potential market destabilization, leadership conflict.

Yellen warns of crisis in confidence globally.

Bitcoin, Ethereum could rise on U.S. policy credibility fears.

Former President Donald Trump has allegedly dismissed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, igniting a legal and political controversy that threatens the Fed’s independence and economic stability.

The potential destabilization could affect global markets, leading to volatility in USD-related assets and influencing Bitcoin and Ethereum as potential safe havens.

Trump’s Alleged Fed Interference Sparks Global Concerns

Allegations that former President Trump sought to dismiss Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell were made, reportedly to influence monetary policy. This action was heavily criticized by former U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, highlighting the potential collapse of monetary policy credibility.

Concerns over destabilization have emerged due to potential interference with the Fed’s independence. The controversy poses threats to market stability globally and U.S. policy credibility. Yellen has urged Congress and the financial industry to oppose this alleged dismissal attempt, emphasizing a need to maintain the Fed’s independence. Market participants are already showing concern over volatility prospects, with stocks and dollar-backed assets under scrutiny, while cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum might attract safe-haven flows.

Crypto Markets Watch: Bitcoin and Ethereum’s Potential Surge

Did you know? Historical instances of political interference with the Federal Reserve, such as during the 1970s Nixon era, have led to inflation concerns, showcasing the criticality of central bank independence.

According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin (BTC) is priced at $111,916.30 with a market cap of $2.23 trillion, maintaining a dominance of 57.48%. The trading volume reflects a decrease of 3.77% over the last 24 hours. BTC price changes show a 0.72% rise in the last 24 hours against broader declines over 7 to 30 days. Its circulating supply stands at 19.91 million, nearing its max supply of 21 million.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 03:34 UTC on August 28, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Insights from the Coincu research team suggest that political interference risks may increase demand for decentralized assets like Bitcoin. Regulatory scrutiny could sharpen, potentially affecting the landscape of tech-driven financial solutions. Trends indicate that weakening confidence in institutional finance could steer investors towards more resilient cryptocurrency options.