Yes, Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. Is For Real

Seriously, it’s happening: Mike Tyson vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The two boxing Hall of Famers are scheduled to meet in an early 2026 matchup. Neither a date nor a site has been noted in the press release by CSI Sports, the live boxing production company set to launch a media streaming and broadcast partnership with the Tyson-Mayweather event.

“When CSI came to me about stepping in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, I thought, ‘No way this happens,’” Tyson said in the release announcing the fight. “But, Floyd said yes.”

Tyson, who will turn 60 next year, will return to the ring after losing to Jake Paul last year in an eight-round match that drew 65 million concurrent viewers on Netflix, making it the most-streamed sporting event ever. Here’s a look back at the closing moments of a fight that drew criticism for being a snoozer:

Mayweather, 48, retired after knocking out UFC star Conor McGregor in 2017. He’s since fought in eight exhibition bouts; his most recent against John Gotti III in August 2024.

The weight disparity between the two fighters will be massive. Tyson weighed 228.4 pounds in his fight against Paul; Mayweather tipped the scales at 160.8 pounds against Gotti.

Mayweather retired in 2017 with a perfect 50-0 record while winning titles in five different weight classes.

“I’ve been doing this for 30 years and there hasn’t been a single fighter that can tarnish my legacy,” Mayweather said. “You already know that if I am going to do something, it’s going to be big and it’s going to be legendary. I’m the best in the business of boxing. This exhibition will give the fans what they want.”

The fight is being billed “Legend vs. Legend,” as shown in this promo:

Tyson, the former unified heavyweight champion back in the late-1980s, recently told ESPN that he had been angling for another fight if the right opportunity came about; apparently, a fight with Mayweather meets his needs.

“This fight is something neither the world nor I ever thought would or could happen. However, boxing has entered a new era of the unpredictable — and this fight is as unpredictable as it gets,” Tyson added. “I still can’t believe Floyd wants to really do this. It’s going to be detrimental to his health, but he wants to do it, so it’s signed and it’s happening!”