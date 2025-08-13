YGG completed a YGG buyback of 135 ETH on July 31, with its fund reserves valued at $38 million.

PANews reported on August 13th that Yield Guild Games (YGG) released its July update report, stating that its first self-developed game, League of Legends Land, has performed strongly since its May launch, attracting over 631,000 monthly active users (MAUs) and 69,000 daily active users (DAUs), with an average player spending of $434. YGG also signed its first third-party publishing agreement, becoming the official publishing partner of Gigaverse, an on-chain RPG game from GLHF.

In addition, YGG completed a repurchase of 135 ETH of YGG tokens (worth $518,000) on July 31. As of that day, the total value of its treasury reached $38 million, of which $7.7 million was stablecoins, treasury bonds and large-cap tokens.

According to previous news, YGG established the game publishing department YGG Play and launched its first blockchain game "LOL Land" .