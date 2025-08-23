Yi Lihua: ETH has consistently outperformed BTC during the interest rate cut cycle, with the goal of breaking through $10,000

PANews reported on August 23rd that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua wrote on the X platform: "As we expected, after ETH broke through its all-time high, the next target was to reach a new high for the BTC exchange rate. ETH's target is to exceed 10,000. During the interest rate cut cycle, ETH has consistently outperformed BTC, and at the same time, mainstream cryptocurrencies have seen a rally (including ETH ecosystem leaders ENA, AAVE, Pendle, UNI, as well as SOL, TON, LTC, etc.). Once again, avoid shorting and increase your positions during pullbacks. In a bull market, don't be afraid of high prices, and don't use high leverage to prevent short-term pullbacks. Focus on exploring OTC income."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.