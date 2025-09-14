Yi Lihua: The law of price increases has begun, and the high-quality copycat season will definitely begin

PANews reported on September 14th that Liquid Capital founder Yi Lihua tweeted, "I've said before that the law of rising prices has begun. After ETH led the way, mainstream coins like SOL and BNB began to rise. In the end, there will definitely be a high-quality altcoin season. In the last bull market, there were countless billion-dollar projects. This time it will be the same or even more crazy. I hope entrepreneurs with vision and innovation will work hard to seize this opportunity and live up to the new era of blockchain-based finance for 6 billion people."

