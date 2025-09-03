Yield-chasing ETH treasury firms are most at risk: Sharplink Gaming CEO

Sharplink Gaming’s Joseph Chalom says latecomers to the Ether treasury space may try to compensate, which will only present more risk.

Companies that buy and hold Ether to try to squeeze the most yield out of their holdings will be significantly more at risk if the market declines, says Sharplink Gaming co-CEO Joseph Chalom.

“There will be people just like in traditional finance who wanna get that last 100 basis points of yield, and think that it is riskless,” Chalom said in an interview with Bankless on Monday.

He said that while there are ways to achieve double-digit yields on Ether (ETH), they come with significant risks.

