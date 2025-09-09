You Can Earn Ethereum by Playing These Free Mobile Games

Ethereum recently surged to an all-time high price just shy of $5,000, finally breaking its long-standing record from 2021. And if you’re keen on racking up as much ETH as you can while it’s hot, then here’s another method you might not have considered: playing games.

Much like with Bitcoin, a number of free mobile games pay out real ETH rewards. Games like Ethereum Blast, Word Breeze, and even Bitcoin Solitaire are built on the Bling Financial platform, letting players earn points that can be converted to Ethereum or Bitcoin, with ETH available to withdraw to a Coinbase account.

Keep your expectations in check: The amount of ETH you’ll earn typically averages out to pennies’ worth per hour, and you’ll watch a lot of ads between levels. But you’ll also earn real ETH, and most of these iOS and Android games are solidly fun aside from the interruptions.

Ethereum Blast

Download: iOS or Android

The one Ethereum-named game on this list is a space-themed puzzler, and it’s a simple one: When two or more like-colored blocks connect, you can tap to clear them from the board. You’ll do so to either axe a certain number of blocks or complete some kind of mission, like clearing a path for gems to fall to the bottom. It’s relatively mindless, but a decent diversion.

Sweet Bitcoin

Download: iOS or Android

Sweet Bitcoin is an unabashed Candy Crush Saga clone, and there’s truly no shortage of those on the App Store or Play Store. But this one’s a decent enough copycat, tasking you with swiping to match like-colored fruits and clear them from the screen—and like the other Bling games on this list, it’ll net you ETH or BTC rewards along the way.

Word Breeze

Download: iOS or Android

One of the more entertaining games on this list is Word Breeze—a simple game that tasks you with completinga crossword-style grid with words via a jumble of letters. You can play a few levels between the ad breaks, and while not especially difficult, it uses your brain more than some other games on this list… and might teach you a few terms in the process.

Bitcoin Solitaire

Download: iOS or Android

It’s solitaire, but with Bitcoin (and Ethereum). Yep, Bitcoin Solitaire is exactly what it says in the title: It’s a simple, straightforward rendition of the single-player card game, but with the ability to earn cryptocurrency along the way. We’ve enjoyed this one, and since solitaire games last longer than most of the titles on this list, you’ll encounter fewer ads.

Bitcoin Sudoku

Download: iOS or Android

Much like the above, Bitcoin Sudoku is simply sudoku with an added dollop of crypto rewards. And just like with Bitcoin Solitaire, the longer games work to your advantage if you loathe video ads, though you still get to withdraw Bitcoin or Ethereum rewards. It’s a solid rendition of the beloved number grid game with no frills, but that works just fine.

And more

There are a few other Bling Financial games that offer rewards in both Ethereum and Bitcoin—regardless of what the title says—such as Bitcoin Blocks, Bitcoin Food Fight, Bitcoin Blast, and Bitcoin Pop.

You can also find several other mobile games that only pay out Bitcoin rewards, but of course, you’re welcome to take those BTC winnings and swap them for ETH or other coins. We’ve covered many of them, including Bitcoin Miner and Idle Mine.