ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
SwissBullion.eu now accepts XRP and Ethereum payments for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium purchases. The firm aims to offer faster, borderless settlements and expand access for international clients. SwissBullion.eu, a leading European precious metals dealer, has expanded its accepted payment methods to include Ripple’s XRP and Ethereum (ETH). The firm, which already supports Bitcoin and [...]]]>SwissBullion.eu now accepts XRP and Ethereum payments for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium purchases. The firm aims to offer faster, borderless settlements and expand access for international clients. SwissBullion.eu, a leading European precious metals dealer, has expanded its accepted payment methods to include Ripple’s XRP and Ethereum (ETH). The firm, which already supports Bitcoin and [...]]]>

You Can Now Buy Gold With XRP — SwissBullion Joins the Crypto Payment Wave

By: Crypto News Flash
2025/10/30 23:42
Nowchain
NOW$0.00233+10.95%
XRP
XRP$2.545+8.89%
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000065+8.33%
Ethereum
ETH$3,543.34-1.13%
  • SwissBullion.eu now accepts XRP and Ethereum payments for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium purchases.
  • The firm aims to offer faster, borderless settlements and expand access for international clients.

SwissBullion.eu, a leading European precious metals dealer, has expanded its accepted payment methods to include Ripple’s XRP and Ethereum (ETH). The firm, which already supports Bitcoin and major stablecoins, stated that the addition of these two assets is part of a growing client demand for faster, borderless payment options.

The company’s spokesman noted, “by integrating Ripple and Ethereum into our payment ecosystem, we are bridging digital innovation with tangible wealth preservation.”

Ethereum provides high liquidity and global transactions without any issues, according to the company. SwissBullion stated that ETH has a well-established role in decentralized finance and smart contracts, making it an ideal candidate for efficient high-volume purchases. The platform now offers customers the option to pay for gold, silver, platinum, and palladium directly with ETH.

Ripple’s XRP, which is also designed to facilitate low-cost cross-border transfers, is an excellent fit with SwissBullion’s vision to make bullion more accessible globally. The company said that integrating XRP would provide “frictionless and near-instant settlement,” which would benefit customers in over 90 countries.

A company spokesperson stated that the update “bridges digital innovation with tangible wealth preservation,” adding that cryptocurrencies provide both speed and security compared to traditional banking systems.

XRPL Transaction Volume Surges Over 80%

The company’s move aligns with a broader trend of accelerating activity on the XRP Ledger (XRPL). Over the past 30 days, on-chain data indicate that transaction volume has surged by more than 80%, primarily driven by tokenized real-world assets (RWAs) and stablecoins.

Analytics reports indicate the XRPL processed approximately $885 million in transfers during that period. RWAs and stablecoins accounted for the bulk of that growth, with tokenized T-bill vaults and securities alone surpassing $200 million in value. The ledger now supports 22 tokenized RWAs and five stablecoins, with a combined market value exceeding $650 million.

Messari reported an 8.9% quarter-over-quarter increase in average daily transactions on the XRP Ledger (XRPL), rising from 1.6 million to 1.8 million. Daily active addresses climbed 15.4% to 25,300, while new address creation surged 46.3% to 447,200.

Source: Messari

Ripple’s USD-pegged stablecoin, RLUSD, concluded the third quarter with a combined market capitalization of $789 million across both the XRP Ledger and Ethereum. On the XRPL alone, RLUSD’s market cap grew 34.7% quarter-over-quarter to $88.8 million, making it the network’s largest stablecoin, according to Messari. Ripple’s Markus Infanger attributed the network’s rising adoption to its built-in decentralized exchange and near-instant settlement.

Institutional Demand Strengthens XRP Liquidity

Recent corporate initiatives have further fueled XRPL’s growth. Ripple’s $1 billion acquisition of GTreasury marked a major step into institutional treasury management. In comparison, Ripple-backed Evernorth announced plans to go public through a SPAC merger and raise over $1 billion to build a dedicated XRP treasury.

Evernorth’s capital raise includes $200 million from SBI Holdings and other investors, with proceeds aimed at purchasing XRP and expanding institutional yield products. Bloomberg and Reuters report that Evernorth’s listing could make it the largest public XRP treasury vehicle globally. 

]]>
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Silver climbed above $50 again, becoming the top performer among traditional assets. Silver has gained a net 58% in the year to date, while BTC stalled with around 30% in net gains.
SILVER
SILVER$0.000000000000064+6.66%
Bitcoin
BTC$105,708.94+1.15%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096-0.10%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/11/11 02:35
Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Japan’s​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ FSA intends to impose new stricter requirements for custodial services and at the same time to motivate crypto users to self-manage wallets so as not to be reliant on custodial services.The measure is in the pipeline since the San Francisco agency is very concerned about the situation which it described as “anarchy” in the […]
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12506+3.84%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007642-0.27%
Share
Tronweekly2025/11/11 02:56
Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

TLDR: DBS, Ripple, and Franklin Templeton will enable sgBENJI token trades using RLUSD stablecoin on DBS Digital Exchange. Investors can rebalance portfolios 24/7 and earn yield by holding tokenized money market funds on the XRP Ledger. DBS will explore repo lending, allowing sgBENJI tokens to serve as collateral for credit and wider liquidity access. Franklin [...] The post Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
XRP
XRP$2.5389+8.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.007201-0.82%
FUND
FUND$0.01374--%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:21

Trending News

More

Silver broke out above $50, once again surpassing the growth of BTC in the year-to-date

Skyrocketing Japan’s Crypto Regulations: FSA Proposal Promises Explosive Future for 2025

Ripple Links RLUSD Stablecoin to Franklin Templeton Fund on DBS Digital Exchange

Deze vroege bitcoiner betaalde $100 per BTC, zijn investering is nu $50 miljoen waard

Investing in RentStac (RNS) Today? Here’s How $10,000 Could Turn Into $800,000

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,543.20
$105,543.20$105,543.20

+0.46%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,543.34
$3,543.34$3,543.34

+0.67%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5450
$2.5450$2.5450

+0.62%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$166.16
$166.16$166.16

-0.07%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17906
$0.17906$0.17906

-0.09%