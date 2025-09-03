‘You have to be kidding me’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 19:01
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00415+0.97%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$45.58+1.53%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00031-32.60%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017757+0.97%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125-1.26%
ME
ME$0.672-0.38%

CNBC’s Mad Money host Jim Cramer came in with another eye-catching stock take early on Wednesday, September 3.

Namely, the former hedge fund manager expressed optimism for Palantir (NASDAQ: PLTR) ‘nearing the pack on the far run.’

The software company entered September on quite a volatile note, slipping to $156 after an August peak of $190, and despite a nearly 400% year-over-year gain, the market is now debating its sky-high valuation. 

Investors unsure about Palantir

Several things have complicated the picture and muddied Palantir’s autumn outlook, most notably CEO Alex Karp’s $63 million stock disposal in 2025.

Persistent insider sales have also contributed to already high concerns caused by the company’s premium trading multiples relative to competitors such as Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT).

Receive Signals on SEC-verified Insider Stock Trades

Stocks

This signal is triggered upon the reporting of the trade to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).


Enable signal

Nonetheless, fundamentals remain strong. For instance, second-quarter revenue climbed 48% to $1.09 billion, with operating margins hitting 46%, and government contracts still cement Palantir’s role in the defense sector. 

The broader artificial intelligence (AI) momentum is likewise there, so the swings are unusual in what is to be called an AI hype cycle. Will the stock really rebound in the coming weeks, or are we in for another inverse Cramer case?

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/jim-cramer-on-palantir-stock-you-have-to-be-kidding-me/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $332.7 million in inflows on September 2, led by Fidelity’s FBTC with $132.7 million, as BTC price bounced back to $111,000. The post Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,347.01+0.16%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/03 20:36
Share
US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

The US cemented its crypto dominance with $4.2 trillion fiat inflows, driving North America to second place globally in adoption.
Boom
BOOM$0.01272-9.53%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000096+37.14%
Share
CryptoPotato2025/09/03 20:00
Share
Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

PANews reported on September 3rd that, according to Fortune, Etherealize announced the completion of a $40 million funding round, led by Electric Capital and Paradigm , with initial funding from Vitalik Buterin and the Ethereum Foundation. Etherealize, co-founded by Vivek Raman , Danny Ryan , and others, is dedicated to developing Ethereum -based asset tokenization and infrastructure for financial institutions. The team plans to digitize traditional financial products such as mortgages and credit through blockchain, encouraging Wall Street institutions to adopt Ethereum technology.
Share
PANews2025/09/03 20:05
Share

Trending News

More

Bitcoin ETF Inflows Resume Sparking “Digital Gold” Narrative, Ether ETFs Bleed

US Crypto Boom: America Becomes the World’s $4.2 Trillion Fiat Gateway

Etherealize Completes $40 Million Funding Round Led by Electric Capital and Paradigm

Venus Protocol returns to full operation after resolving $27M exploit

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell