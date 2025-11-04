You’ll Regret Not Buying Ozak AI at $0.012 — Phase 6 Ending Fast as Presale Nears $4M

Early investors who accumulated Ozak AI tokens in pre-sale Phase 1 have already recorded a 12x growth. Longer holding, and they may attain 1,000x ROI on the base investment. However, investors accumulating $OZ in Phase 6 still stand a chance to earn significant multipliers. For instance, a rise from $0.012 to $0.024 fetches 2x ROI on a base investment, considering the target price is $1.

Also, not buying Ozak AI at the current offer value of $0.012 deprives Web3 enthusiasts of the experience of the modern technicality of a crypto project. Ozak AI brings the fusion of AI tools, decentralized infrastructure, and tokenized growth. Holders of $OZ gain exclusive access to core functions of the ecosystem, as discussed herewith.

Buying $OZ and Presale Progress

Buying $OZ in Phase 1 would have fetched 12x ROI. Investors who missed boarding the bus at that stop can still accumulate the Ozak AI token at $0.012 and note an ROI of over 80x. The safest and nearest margin is of 2x, wherein the offer value of $OZ surges from $0.012 to $0.024. This would double the base investment of investors.

For instance, an investment of $100 in Phase 1 is $1200 in Phase 6. But the investment of $100 can still reach $200 when the $OZ presale transitions to another phase and reaches $0.024. Interestingly, the base investment made in Phase 6 will be $8,333 when $OZ achieves the target price of $1.

Ozak AI has, so far, raised almost $4 million by selling over 970 million tokens. The presale process will conclude when all 3 billion tokens allocated are sold off. This is out of the total supply of 10 billion, with the remaining portion distributed among Ecosystem & Community (30%), Future Reserve (20%), Team (10%), and Liquidity & Listings (10%).

Unmissable Technical Features of Ozak AI ($OZ)

Investors not buying Ozak AI at $0.012 are missing the chance to experience its technical features like cross-chain functionality, token utility, and DePIN design. Cross-chain functionality refers to seamless operations of $OZ across different blockchains. Token utility entails the power to participate in governance, staking, and expansion of the ecosystem. Holders of $OZ gain exclusive access to AI Agents and a real-time analytics feed.

DePIN design is architected on the principles of blockchain technology and IPFS nodes. It essentially distributes data across a network of nodes and lowers the chances of data loss and tampering. Its AI-powered infrastructure boosts optimization, automation, and smart analytics. Security and transparency are backed by frequent smart contract audits of Certik and Sherlock. The objective is to identify and address vulnerabilities at an early stage.

Strategic Alliance and Development of Ozak AI

Ozak AI has partnered with Phala Network. They have agreed to enable a secure and private AI prediction model for financial markets. Additionally, they will work to accelerate workflows and strengthen cross-community initiatives. That’s not the only experience one misses when not buying Ozak AI.

The ecosystem has introduced the Dune Analytics Dashboard. This allows community members to validate the presale data of Ozak AI with on-chain data. The idea here is to enhance transparency for those holding $OZ.

Key Takeaways

Phase 6 of the $OZ presale is reaching its endpoint since Ozak AI has raised almost $4 million. The next phase would revise the price to $0.014, which will lower the ROI like it did for Phase 6 investors over Phase 1 investors. However, Phase 6 is still a desirable entry point for investors to experience the ecosystem’s technical specifications, strategic alliances, and ROI.

Disclaimer: TheNewsCrypto does not endorse any content on this page. The content depicted in this Press Release does not represent any investment advice. TheNewsCrypto recommends our readers to make decisions based on their own research. TheNewsCrypto is not accountable for any damage or loss related to content, products, or services stated in this Press Release.