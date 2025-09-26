YouTube celebrity MrBeast purchased 538,000 ASTER tokens in three days, worth approximately $990,000.

PANews reported on September 26th that YouTube influencer MrBeast purchased 538,384 ASTER tokens, valued at approximately $990,000, over the past three days, according to on-chain analytics platform Lookonchain. Data shows that MrBeast deposited 1 million USDT into the Aster protocol through the public wallet address 0x9e67 and the new wallet address 0x0e8A, and subsequently withdrew 538,384 ASTER tokens at an average purchase price of approximately $1.87.
