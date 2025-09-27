YouTube Music announces plans to test new AI host

YouTube Music has announced that it will test a new artificial intelligence feature meant to engage its users. In its recent statement, the company mentioned that it will test out the AI music host feature, noting that it will provide relevant stories, fan trivia, and commentary about whatever a user is listening to.

The move comes two years after Spotify announced the launch of its AI DJ, a feature where it delivers a curated selection of music alongside AI-powered spoken commentary about the tracks and artists that users are interested in.

At the time, Spotify claimed the idea behind the feature was to ensure that it was aware of the taste of its users when it comes to music, so the DJ can choose what to play when they hit the button. The company said it was like having an “AI DJ in your pocket.”

YouTube Music to test its new AI host feature

In its blog post, YouTube claims its new AI hosts are currently undergoing tests at YouTube Labs, its new hub for AI experiments. It also added that YouTube Labs is “a new initiative dedicated to exploring the potential of AI on YouTube.” The new AI lab is expected to share a similarity to Google Labs, Google’s experimental arm that allows users to test early-stage AI products and provide feedback.

YouTube Labs is open to all users, which means that users do not need to subscribe to a premium membership to access the new hub. However, the company noted that only a limited number of its users based in the United States will be allowed to test out the experimental phase of the program.

The move is in line with YouTube’s shift towards AI, with the company announcing the implementation of several AI features across the main YouTube application.

Earlier this month, the company announced the release of a series of AI tools for creators, including GenAI tools for Shorts creation. YouTube is deploying a custom version of Veo 3, Google’s text-to-video generative AI model, to Shorts.

In addition, it will add a new remixing tool, an “Edit with AI” feature, and many other tools. With the custom version, Veo 3 Fast, creators can apply motions from a video to an image, add different styles to their videos, and insert objects into the video with a simple text prompt.

New features and a crackdown on AI slop

Creators can also change the dialogue from eligible videos into soundtracks for other Shorts using Google’s AI music model, Lyria 2. The company also showed off new and updated tools in its Studio, where creators can manage their channels and track analytics. It also said its likeness detection feature, which was announced last year, is now in open beta. The feature is expected to help people flag and remove any unauthorized videos using their facial likeness.

Other features include a countdown timer for new releases for YouTube Music and a chance for users to release thank you videos. The company is also exploring a pilot program for US listeners that will allow them to access exclusive merchandise drops from artists. Also, video podcast creators in the US will be able to create clips more easily with AI suggestions, according to YouTube.

A new feature that will turn audio podcasts into video podcasts is also expected to be released next year, the company said. While YouTube is embracing AI through the deployment of these new features, it is also cracking down on AI slop. The company recently updated its policies to crack down on creators generating revenue from inauthentic content, including mass-produced videos and other types of repetitive content.

