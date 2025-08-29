Homepage > News > Business > YouTube Shopping accelerates growth in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – August 27, 2025: YouTube is fueling a new era of video commerce in the Philippines, with YouTube Shopping—launched in partnership with Shopee—showing impressive growth momentum since its debut in April 2025.

Google Vice President for Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier Sapna Chadha showcases the remarkable growth of YouTube Shopping in the Philippines.

Even before launch, demand for shopping content on YouTube was rising rapidly. Between February 2024 and February 2025, shopping-related watch time in the Philippines grew by more than 70%, reflecting Filipinos’ growing appetite for content-driven commerce. Building on this momentum, YouTube Shopping is now empowering creators and brands to meet this demand head-on.

In just two months since launch, more than 20% or 1 in 5 eligible Filipino creators have joined the affiliate program, turning their passions into sustainable businesses through new income opportunities. As the sixth market globally to launch YouTube Shopping, the Philippines is proving to be one of the most dynamic, with the program unlocking immense opportunities for creators and giving brands direct access to highly engaged audiences through trusted, creator-led partnerships.

YouTube continues to strengthen its role as the leading platform for culture, community, and commerce. It is the #1 video platform in Southeast Asia, reaching more consumers daily than any other service. In the Philippines, YouTube connects with over 93% of the online population aged 18+, making it the most effective platform for creators and brands to drive meaningful growth at scale.

A trusted epicenter of Filipino culture and commerce

YouTube has become the epicenter of Filipino culture, capturing the nation’s passions and everyday life like no other platform. From following TV hits like Pinoy Big Brother and Batang Quiapo to catching PBA highlights in real time, Filipinos turn to YouTube as their cultural touchpoint.

Creators are at the heart of this connection. An Ipsos survey shows Filipino online users are 98% more likely to trust recommendations from YouTube creators than from any other social platform. This trust translates into action—driving not only entertainment but also confidence in purchase decisions. “We are building the next growth path for creators, who have become the most influential drivers of culture, connection, and commerce,” said Sapna Chadha, Vice President, Southeast Asia and South Asia Frontier at Google. “Our philosophy has always been that we only succeed when our creators do. This is why we remain laser focused on making YouTube the best platform for creators to build a business through multiple revenue stream options including YouTube Shopping as the latest addition. And this is just the beginning. As we continue to invest in this space, we see an incredible future where Shopping on YouTube will unlock even more growth for creators, new creative formats, and deeper collaboration opportunities with brands.”

YouTube offers unparalleled freedom for both creators and viewers to share and explore their passions across different formats and screens, from quick Shorts on their mobile phone to long-form video on TV. This flexibility is supported by a robust monetization system with multiple revenue streams including YouTube Shopping as the latest addition.

Based on valuable feedback from the creator community, YouTube has already introduced new features to make creating shopping content easier. These include Stickers on Shorts, which add an engaging visual pop-up to tagged products for instant shopping, Timestamps, which show shopping tags exactly in the moment products are showcased, and a new Chrome Extension that allows creators to easily save products from Shopee to tag in their videos later.

The results are clear on the creator’s side. Kristian PH has been successfully utilizing YouTube Shopping to diversify his content and generate significant revenue. This has allowed the creator to make a living from their YouTube earnings. By integrating YouTube’s shopping features, the channel has been able to seamlessly connect their product reviews with direct purchasing options, enhancing the viewer experience and creating a sustainable business model.

The joint YouTube Shopping initiative by Shopee and YouTube has been a catalyst for strong growth, with over 550,000 products tagged on more than 240,000 videos.

Jack Ng, Head of Commercial, Shopee Philippines said, “YouTube has become a valuable partner in shaping how Filipinos shop, where content from trusted creators now links directly to products on Shopee that they recommend. Through YouTube Shopping, Shopee is helping brands and sellers connect with shoppers in a more seamless way, while giving creators new opportunities to bring value to their audiences. This is just the start, and we’re excited to keep building it together”

Building on this strong momentum, YouTube’s focus is on satisfying more shoppers, empowering more creators, and partnering with more brands to help them drive stronger business outcomes. Consistent with its approach to all products, the platform is continuously innovating to provide a more seamless experience for all users.