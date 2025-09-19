Yunfeng Financial appoints Jiang Guofei as Chairman of Web3 Development Committee

PANews reported on September 19th that the South China Morning Post reported that Jack Ma-backed Yunfeng Financial Group has appointed former Ant Group executive Geoff Jiang Guofei as Chairman of its Web3 Development Committee, further clarifying its strategic layout in the Web3 space. Jiang Guofei previously led Ant Group's blockchain project, Trusple , and served as Director of the DAMO Academy's Fintech Lab. Yunfeng recently completed its first real-world asset ( RWA ) tokenization project and purchased 10,000 Ethereum (ETH) for $ 44 million as a strategic reserve, with plans to promote tokenized solutions across multiple asset classes.
