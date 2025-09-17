Yunfeng Financial Completes FOF Fund RWA Tokenization Pilot

PANews reported on September 17th that Yunfeng Financial announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary has issued RWA (Real Asset Tokenization) shares of its fund of funds , marking the group's first independently completed RWA project. The fund primarily invests in credit and real estate-related debt securities. The group stated that this move has improved the fund's investment efficiency and transparency, and plans to use this as a pilot to gradually explore tokenization solutions for more asset classes, promoting the integration of traditional finance and blockchain technology.
