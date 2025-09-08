Yushu responds to IPO valuation of 50 billion yuan: The news is false

PANews reported on September 8th that according to a report by Jinshi Yinjin Yicai, on the evening of September 8th, in response to the news that "Yushu Technology's expected IPO valuation is as high as 50 billion yuan," a representative from Yushu Technology responded to reporters: "As of now, there has been no discussion of IPO valuation within or outside the company, and the relevant valuation information is false."

