YZi accelerates on BNB Chain

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 22:53
According to on-chain data from DeFiLlama, the circulating supply of USDe has surpassed 13 billion dollars. Market analysts note that this growth fits into a broader picture of stablecoin expansion, with increasing demand for digital dollars and synthetic products, a trend verified in major on-chain dashboards and industry reports.

The Picture: Record of USDe and Strategic Push by YZi

USDe consolidates a growth record in the crypto dollar segment, with a circulating supply that has exceeded 13 billion, as reported by recently verified market sources. In parallel, YZi Labs — the family office of Changpeng “CZ” Zhao and Yi He — intensifies collaboration with Ethena Labs for the next phase of scalability, with a distinctly cross‑chain horizon.

The roadmap outlines three main directions: expansion on BNB Chain, launch of a fiat‑backed stablecoin (USDtb), and development of a settlement layer for institutional flows. The goal is to combine liquidity, compliance, and cross‑chain use cases, while maintaining a focus on transparency and risk management. That said, execution remains the decisive point.

What’s Coming: Products and Integrations

  • USDtb (in development): stablecoin pegged to fiat currencies, designed for fiat–crypto flows and for more straightforward accounting needs compared to the synthetic dollar USDe.
  • Converge: level of institutional settlement developed in collaboration with Securitize. The design aims for interoperability with tokenized assets; Securitize, which has collaborated with BlackRock on the tokenized fund BUIDL, intends to strengthen the bridge between crypto and traditional finance.
  • BNB Chain: extension of the USDe ecosystem to expand accessibility and integration into the DeFi world, with potential synergies on liquidity and on‑ramp.

USDe in brief: how the “synthetic dollar” works

USDe combines reserves in crypto assets (e.g., bitcoin, ether, solana) with short positions on perpetual futures to maintain the peg close to 1 USD. The mechanism, designed to neutralize the underlying volatility, balances spot and derivative components.

  • Gamba spot: holding BTC/ETH/SOL (or equivalents) as collateral.
  • Derivative leg: short on perp to cover directional exposure.
  • Objective: maintain stable value, with potential yield derived from funding or basis in derivative markets.

Simplified Example

If the system holds 100 USD of ETH and opens an equivalent short on perpetual futures, the price movement tends to balance the exposures between the spot leg and the derivative leg. The expected result is an almost zero delta and a stability of the USDe value around 1 USD.

Why it matters: impact on users and institutions

  • Retail users: more alternatives to park liquidity in digital dollars and access on‑chain yield, with integrations in both CEX and DEX.
  • Institutions: Converge promises standardized settlement flows compatible with compliance-oriented tokenization solutions.
  • Market: USDe positions itself among the crypto dollars with the highest capitalization, accelerating the network effect on payments, collateral, and money markets.

Yield and Coverage: What Lies Behind the APY

The potential yield of USDe partly derives from the funding of perpetual futures and the basis between the spot price and the future price. In favorable market conditions, these components can generate a positive yield flow; however, they are not free from fluctuations.

  • Funding rate: periodic rate paid between long and short positions on perpetual futures; it can be positive or negative.
  • Basis: difference between the spot price and the future price, reflecting liquidity, demand, and the cost of capital.
  • Operational risks: counterparty risk on exchanges, slippage in market stress conditions, rapid changes in funding, and the risk of a potential depeg.

The solidity of the model depends on rigorous risk management, transparency on collateral, and the quality of execution platforms. Additionally, clear policies on margining, custody, and segregation of funds are essential to preserve resilience.

BNB Chain, Securitize, USDtb: the bigger picture

The expansion on BNB Chain aims to enhance the scalability and geographical presence of the USDe ecosystem. With the partnership between Converge and Securitize, the project seeks to establish a solid connection with the traditional financial system through regulated partners and well-known compliance processes. It should be noted that the infrastructural component will be central to adoption.

USDtb, on the other hand, meets the demand for a fiat‑backed stablecoin with custody and verifiable reserves. It could coexist with USDe by offering a different risk profile, ideal for crypto-native treasuries and institutional desks.

Market Voices and Context

Independent analysts emphasize that the open interest on perpetual futures influences the sustainability of the yield model. Careful management of the basis and funding rates, especially during periods of high volatility, is at the heart of the sector’s technical discussions. Indeed, the balance between exposure and hedging remains crucial.

In public contexts, Dana Hou of YZi Labs described Ethena Labs as a “category definer” for yield-bearing synthetic dollars. The exact source and date of the interview will be updated as soon as available.

Risks and Open Issues

  • Market: a prolonged negative funding rate and a contraction of liquidity could compress the APY.
  • Operations: relying on centralized platforms for derivatives trading requires diversification policies and careful management of collateral.
  • Regulation: it is necessary to frame the synthetic dollar in relation to regulations on stablecoins, derivatives, and custody, with ongoing regulatory updates.
  • Transparency: the regular publication of reports on collateral, exposures, and stress tests is crucial for maintaining market confidence.

What to Monitor in the Coming Weeks

  • The launch and documentation of USDtb, with details on attestations, custodians, and audits.
  • Further technical details and updates on partners and Converge flows, including tokenized assets and banking integrations.
  • Operational metrics on BNB Chain, such as TVL, trading volumes, and the functioning of on-ramp/off-ramp.
  • Updates on the risk framework, including oracles, hedging platforms, and collateral composition.

Quick FAQ

Why does YZi Labs support Ethena Labs now?

The intervention by YZi Labs aims to accelerate expansion and institutional integrations. The support seeks to connect USDe with broader infrastructures – such as the expansion on BNB Chain, the Converge project, and the launch of USDtb – further differentiating the offering.

Who benefits the most?

Both retail users and professionals will benefit from the increased choice between synthetic dollar and fiat-backed stablecoin, while institutions will be able to experiment with a regulatory-compliant tokenized settlement system.

What is the main point of focus?

The sustainability of the yield model in adverse funding contexts and the quality of risk management in derivative trading platforms remain fundamental elements.

Insights and Useful Links

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/22/usd-over-13-billion-yzi-accelerates-on-bnb-chain/

