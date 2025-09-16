YZi Labs Promotes Alex Odagiu to Venture Partner

By: PANews
2025/09/16 23:53
PANews reported on September 16th that YZi Labs announced the promotion of Alex Odagiu from Investment Director to Investment Partner, further leading the firm's development in token, equity, and strategic investments. Since joining in 2021, Alex has been involved in promoting Web3 investments in DeFi, stablecoins, and Reliable Web Access (RWA), and has led several key projects.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
