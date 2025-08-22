$YZY Falls After a Major Pump of $3B, Faces Insider Trading Allegations

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/22 18:00
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.003446-4.35%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.002692-8.86%
YZY
YZY$0.666-32.38%
Major
MAJOR$0.16248-1.10%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02573-3.05%
trading chart10 22

Rapper Kanye West’s recently launched meme token, “YZY,” has gained significant attention after its rapid rise and fall. As per the market data, $YZY massively rose to $3B in market cap within forty minutes of its launch, but shortly after, a huge plunge in its value raised market-wide concerns. In this respect, the market onlookers have highlighted substantial risk concerning $YZY’s trading. Nonetheless, whether this slump deepens or leads to a recovery remains to be seen.

$YZY Memecoin Crashes Following Initial Surge after Launch

Kanye West, who is now famous as Ye, recently launched an exclusive $YZY token via Solana, which soon plunged after a sharp rise within a few moments. The purpose of releasing the memecoin was to bolster the on-chain economy. The respective meme token reportedly powers the financial system, going by “Yeezy Money,” which leverages blockchain technology.

YZY Price Chart

In line with the latest analysis, after reaching the height of $2.0957, $YZY has continuously been dropping with minor fluctuations. At the moment, its price is $0.7822, showing a 29.32% dip over the past 24 hours. However, since its launch, the meme token has slumped by up to 69.69%. Additionally, the market capitalization of $YZY is standing at $233.86B, signifying a 27.1% decrease. Moreover, the 24-hour volume accounts for $182.35M, indicating a 78.82% dip.

Kanye West’s Memecoin Faces Insider Trading Allegations, with Some Saying Multisig Wallet Kept 87%

On the other hand, some market observers have linked this noteworthy drop as a result of alleged insider trading. As per the official data, the Yeezy Money deployed twenty-five contract addresses for the meme token, while one was chosen at random for the official token to dissuade token snipers. Even then, $YZY’s launch has triggered considerable suspicions over potential insider trading, as is the case with several other celebrity memecoins.

In this respect, Coinbase’s director, Conor Grogan, asserted that insiders held up to 94% of the cumulative token supply of $YZY. Along with that, 1 multisig wallet allegedly held up to 87% of the supply ahead of distribution to several wallets. Moreover, one consumer having insider knowledge reportedly purchased the wrong token, resulting in a loss of $710,000. Nonetheless, they later recovered losses by buying the correct token.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

The crypto bull market is gaining momentum – and the exchanges leading the charge are thriving through explosive volume growth, product rollouts, and strategic pivots. Here’s who’s on top as of August 2025 – and why they’re poised to ride the next wave. The Crypto Exchanges Dominating 2025 The first half of 2025 saw relatively […]
holoride
RIDE$0.001125+7.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
SphereX
HERE$0.000357+0.28%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:01
Share
Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

Blockchair introduces dApp Gallery to enhance blockchain data experiences. The feature integrates third-party services for richer contextual insights. Continue Reading:Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery The post Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 18:13
Share
The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

The Artificial Superintelligence Alliance, a project dedicated to the development of AGI and ASI, has announced a partnership with SuperWorld.
Delysium
AGI$0.04576-3.15%
Sender
ASI$0.005083-3.47%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/08/22 15:53
Share

Trending News

More

Best Bitcoin and Crypto Exchanges in August 2025 [Updated Weekly Rankings]

Blockchair Adds Value to Blockchain Exploration with Innovative dApp Gallery

The alliance between Artificial Superintelligence Alliance and SuperWorld revolutionizes the metaverse economy

XRP Community, Mark Your Calendar: Ripple CTO Drops Next Week's Teaser

MicroBit's two spot ETFs, with an initial size of US$220 million, were listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on August 21.