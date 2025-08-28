YZY on Solana, 74 million “burned” in a few hours: 51,800 traders in the red and only 11 wallets above $1M

The memecoin YZY on Solana has achieved, in just a few hours, one of the most extreme movements of recent months: over 51,800 wallets in loss and aggregate losses estimated around $74 million, according to on-chain analysis cited by CryptoNews.



An interesting aspect is the typical dynamic of celebrity tokens: initial euphoria, privileged access, and rapid concentration of wealth on a few addresses.

According to the data collected by Nansen and our on-chain analyses conducted with tools like Bubblemaps, it was possible to reconstruct the liquidity flows and identify the wallet clusters that executed sniping in the first few minutes.



Industry analysts consulted confirm that timely access and order automation have significantly increased the informational asymmetry in the launch.

Key numbers (snapshot in the first 24 hours, data updated as of August 28, 2025)

70,200 wallets participated in the initial trading.

wallets participated in the initial trading. Over 51,800 wallets are at a loss, with an aggregate deficit close to $74M .

wallets are at a loss, with an aggregate deficit close to . 11 wallets recorded profits exceeding $1M .

wallets recorded profits exceeding . The remaining holders are reduced to about 19,531 according to estimates by Nansen.

From the snapshot data updated as of August 28, 2025, it appears that approximately 73.8% of participating wallets incurred losses (51,800 out of 70,200), while the 11 wallets with over $1M represent about 0.016% of the total participants: clear indicators of a strong concentration of profits.



| Wallets involved at launch | 70,200 | Independent on‑chain analysis |

| Wallets at a loss | 51,800+ | Cointelegraph, CryptoNews |

| Total estimated losses | $74,000,000 | Cointelegraph, CryptoNews |

| Wallets with profit > $1M | 11 | On‑chain analysis |

| Current holders | ~19,531 | Nansen |

Main Causes of the Crash

The launch developed in a short timeframe, with minimal tokenomics and lacking evident technical applications. In this context, a combination of initial speculative pump, sniper activities, and concentrated sales particularly affected retail traders. It must be said that, in the absence of solid fundamentals and with extreme volatility, the price reversed sharply right after the peak.

Timeline of the pump & dump

T0 : listing on Solana DEX, favored by low fees and high execution speed.

: listing on Solana DEX, favored by low fees and high execution speed. Within 60 minutes : rally up to approximately +1,400% compared to the initial value.

: rally up to approximately compared to the initial value. In the following hours: sharp reversal and drop exceeding 80% from the peak reached.

The sequence created a trap for many buyers: having entered at the highs, they suffered significant losses during the unwind phase and others’ profit-taking.

Profit Distribution: 11 wallets over $1M

On-chain analyses show a very skewed profit distribution: a few addresses captured most of the initial movement, while the majority accumulated immediate drawdowns. The asymmetry mirrors patterns already observed in other celebrity-linked memecoin.

Mechanics of the Launch on Solana: Why It Favors the “Fast”

Solana combines very low latency and low transaction costs, making it possible—in frictionless launches—for specialized sniping bots to secure liquidity and positions in milliseconds. The tokenomics of YZY, simplified and lacking concrete use cases, has created the ideal ground for a short and intense speculative cycle.

What on-chain analysis shows

According to analysis platforms like Bubblemaps, clusters of wallets with timely access have accumulated and then quickly redistributed the tokens, achieving above-average profits.



Additionally, Nansen reports a decline in active holders after the peak, consistent with a pump-and-dump cycle. An industry analyst commented that this dynamic shows how privileged access to information and executions can significantly influence outcomes in highly speculative assets.

In the monitoring conducted, we isolated repeated patterns: depth spikes in the order books on a few pools, rapid removal of liquidity, and transfers to “cold” addresses immediately after the peaks.



These findings are visible in the block snapshots and in the main TX IDs recorded on Solscan.

Recurring Risks of Celebrity Memecoins

Extreme volatility and pump-and-dump patterns.

and patterns. Informational asymmetry : those with preferential access dominate the initial phases of the launch.

: those with preferential access dominate the initial phases of the launch. Lack of fundamentals : weak or non-existent roadmaps and scarce real-world applications.

: weak or non-existent roadmaps and scarce real-world applications. Concentration of profits in a few addresses.

Scenarios that Generated the Losses

The main phenomenon was triggered by a massive profit-taking right after the peak. Retail traders, who entered in the later stages of the movement, got trapped.



In certain cases, the use of leverage on derivatives linked to the asset amplified the declines, fueling cascading liquidations.

Practical Implications for Traders on YZY/Solana

On-chain verification before exposure: analyze token distribution, flows to and from liquidity pools, and presence of snipers.

before exposure: analyze token distribution, flows to and from liquidity pools, and presence of snipers. Risk management : define in advance the maximum acceptable loss limit.

: define in advance the maximum acceptable loss limit. Diversification : avoid concentrations on assets supported solely by hype.

: avoid concentrations on assets supported solely by hype. Documentation: consult whitepaper, roadmap, and audit when available for a more comprehensive view of the project.

Frequently Asked Questions

What role did traders on Solana play in the movement of YZY?

Their activity amplified the mechanism: concentrated orders pushed the price upwards in the initial phase, only to accelerate the decline during profit-taking.

How to mitigate the risks of celebrity-linked memecoins?

It is advisable to limit exposure, closely monitor volumes and on-chain flows, assess the distribution of top holders, and use technical stop losses during phases of higher volatility.

Methodological Note and Sources

The figures related to wallets in loss (51,800+) and total losses (approximately $74M) come from on-chain analysis conducted within the first 24 hours of the DEX listing on Solana, as reported by CryptoNews.



The estimate of remaining holders is indicated by Nansen and the cluster analysis was highlighted by Bubblemaps. For more completeness, the snapshot on Nansen, the specific report by Bubblemaps, the contract/token address on Solscan, and some exemplary TX IDs can be consulted.

Definition of “loss” : negative difference between purchase price and selling price or mark-to-market valuation at the time of the snapshot.

: negative difference between purchase price and selling price or mark-to-market valuation at the time of the snapshot. Time window: first 24 hours following the listing on Solana DEX (snapshot updated as of August 28, 2025).

Conclusion

The case of YZY on Solana highlights the recurring features of celebrity-linked memecoin launches: an explosive rally followed by a rapid crash and profits concentrated in a few addresses. On-chain data analysis and reading the market structure remain essential tools for understanding the risks and speculative dynamics of these assets.